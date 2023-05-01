Someone Slapped A Toronto Police Horse After The Maple Leafs Won & Yes, They Were Arrested
Thankfully, the horse wasn't hurt.
The city of Toronto was absolutely buzzing after the Toronto Maple Leafs broke their playoff curse with their first playoff series win in almost two decades.
Fans took to the streets in droves, celebrating their beloved team's historic victory. However, one over-excited fan took things a little too far and allegedly slapped a Toronto police horse on its "hindquarters."
According to the Toronto police service (TPS), the incident took place at around 10:10 pm on Sunday, just outside Scotiabank Arena on Bremner Boulevard and York Street, where most of the major celebrations took place.
"There was no injury to the rider (officer) or horse," a TPS representative told Narcity in an email and clarified in a phone call that this incident was the sole one that led to an arrest in relation to Leafs' victory lap in the city.
The suspect, who hasn't been identified, was taken to the station at 52 Division and was let go on Provincial Offence Notice once they were sober.
"It's a fine, essentially," the TPS representative said and explained that it's not a criminal offence.
The celebrations also caused major disruptions to public transit in the downtown core.
According to a tweet from the TTC, all downtown bus and streetcar routes experienced major delays due to traffic and pedestrian congestion caused by the celebrations.
The sheer number of fans out in the streets celebrating the Leafs' Round 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning made it difficult for vehicles to navigate the area.
As Toronto fans recover from the excitement of the Leafs' historic Round 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team is already gearing up for the next phase of the playoffs.
The Leafs will take on the Florida Panthers in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, with game one set to take place Tuesday night in Toronto.