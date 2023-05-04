Horses Can Park At Some Canadian Tire Stores In Ontario & People Actually Use The Spots
Hold your horses ladies and gents! 🐴
Do you ever just want to get on your horse to run some errands but can't park the animals anywhere? Well, it might just be your lucky day because some Canadian Tire stores in Ontario have enough horse parking spots for an entire herd.
Someone posted a picture on Reddit of "horse and buggy parking" at a Canadian Tire and, from the looks of it, people actually use them for their animals.
"This Canadian Tire store has parking for horse and buggy," the original poster said in a Reddit discussion where the post has gotten over 1,400 upvotes and a whole bunch of comments.
A person in the comments said that people can find these unique parking spots at, "Waterloo, Sault Ste Marie, North Bay, Ottawa Valley, even up passed Timmins. There are hella Mennonites in Ontario."
Narcity reached out to Canadian Tire to get confirmation on the locations but has yet to hear back.
Apparently, there's also a Metro grocery store in Tillsonburg that has "this type of parking," a Redditor shared in the thread.
"That’s funny. I grew up there and the Dutch Boy (grocery store for those who have no idea) had a stable. It was one of those things that was completely normal to me until I left and realized it wasn’t," another person shared.
Even though, this may seem like something you'd find in cottage country, many people in the comments said that this picture was taken in Waterloo, which is just over an hour away from Toronto.
People in Toronto might not be used to seeing something like this. In fact, someone from Waterloo said that they have a tractor/farm supply store near them that has horse parking spots and they "have to remind" their "city friends that they can not, in fact, go pet the horses."
So, it's time to ditch the car and grab your horses.Yeehaw!