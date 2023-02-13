These Therapy Mini Horses Had A Super Bowl Game & Yes, They Actually Played Football (VIDEO)
Watch out, Puppy Bowl. The "Pony Bowl" is coming!
Yes, the popular Puppy Bowl is super cute, but how about a football event held by therapy mini horses actually playing the sport in the snow? It doesn’t get more adorable than that!
While the Puppy Bowl is an event televised by Animal Planet and aired a few hours before the Super Bowl every year, this year, a group of ponies joined the fun, and their "uniforms" will possibly make you think that they were rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs — although this is still not confirmed.
Mane in Heaven Miniature Therapy Horses is a non-profit organization located in Barrington, IL that, according to its official webpage, works to connect people with these animals to promote empathy, kindness, and overall well-being. And they definitely accomplished their mission after sharing a clip on their social media pages of their tiny horses having some sporty entertainment this Sunday.
On an Instagram post — also shared on the NGO’s Facebook account — a group of small horses wearing red capes were captured playing on a field covered in snow. One horse is pushing an inflatable football ball while another one seems to be chasing him to gain some control over the ball.
"Now, this is a football game," one person wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post.
"The offense is decent, but I don’t see much defense," another person shared in the comment section of the Facebook clip.
Narcity contacted Mane in Heaven Miniature Therapy Horses for comment on the event, and we will update once we obtain a response from the NGO.