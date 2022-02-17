This Horse-Skiing Event Starts Next Month & It's Possibly The Most Canadian Thing Ever
It’s going to be a wild ride.
Canada may be known for its love of winter sports but if you’re looking for something completely different to keep you entertained, the Pole and Spur could be the event for you.
The Pole and Spur is based around a Scandanavian sport, known as Skijoring or “ski-driving”, which is similar to dog sledding, and it’s taking place in Kananaskis next month.
Skijoring sees horse, rider and ski teams race through an obstacle course of gates, rings and jumps, all of it on snow. The fastest team to complete the course wins.
Organizers of this unique event, which is going into its fifth year, have hailed it as the “ultimate mash-up of rednecks, horses and skibums” and it’s likely to be unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before.
The event kicks off at 11am at Crowsnest Pass on Saturday, March 12. However, if snow conditions aren't favourable, it will be rolled over to the following weekend.
Alongside the skijoring, there will also be beer gardens, food trucks and a DJ on hand to make it truly a day to remember.
Admission for adults is $5, and whatever you do, don’t forget to bring your own chair to enjoy the festivities because seating will be limited.
The Pole and Spur
Price: $5
When: 11am on Saturday, March 12 2022
Address: Blairmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: For a unique winter sports experience with beer and food trucks on hand to make it a truly memorable day.