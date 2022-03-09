This Charming Alberta Resort Has 7 Magical Cottages & It's Like Staying In A Disney Movie
It's the dream vacation.
If you’ve ever dreamed of the perfect fairytale vacation, you’re in luck.
Charmed Family Resorts in Alberta has seven incredible cottages available to book for your next trip away that could literally have been plucked out of a storybook.
The company, Charmed Playhouses, specialized in building custom luxury playhouses for kids but, in 2020, they decided to make fairytale cottages big enough for the whole family and just like magic, the Charmed Resort appeared.
The resort, which is based in Crowsnest Pass, has some incredible properties to choose from, all set within an enchanted forest.
There’s a quaint Midsummer Night’s Dream-inspired cottage complete with “mischievous fairies that come and go” through a fairy door on the cabin’s willow-tree fireplace.
There’s also a Rapunzel-themed cottage complete with its own tower. Some of the cottages also have their very own wood fire hot tubs too.
Later this year, the resort will also see the addition of a gingerbread house, a cottage fit for Jack And The Beanstalk, and Rumpelstiltskin’s tower so there are even more opportunities for a magical vacation.
Each cottage sleeps at least four people and comes complete with fireplaces, electricity and small kitchenettes. Cottages start from $245 per night.
Charmed Family Resorts
Price: From $245 per night.
Address: 13029 25 Ave., Blairmore, AB
Why You Should Go: You can stay in the playhouse of your childhood dreams and have the ultimate fairytale vacation.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.