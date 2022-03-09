Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
cabin rentals alberta

This Charming Alberta Resort Has 7 Magical Cottages & It's Like Staying In A Disney Movie

It's the dream vacation.

The Rapunzel cottage at Charmed Family Resorts. Right: A guest inside one of the cottages.

The Rapunzel cottage at Charmed Family Resorts. Right: A guest inside one of the cottages.

@adventures_of_chii | Instagram, @kurtisandchelsey | Instagram

If you’ve ever dreamed of the perfect fairytale vacation, you’re in luck.

Charmed Family Resorts in Alberta has seven incredible cottages available to book for your next trip away that could literally have been plucked out of a storybook.

The company, Charmed Playhouses, specialized in building custom luxury playhouses for kids but, in 2020, they decided to make fairytale cottages big enough for the whole family and just like magic, the Charmed Resort appeared.

The resort, which is based in Crowsnest Pass, has some incredible properties to choose from, all set within an enchanted forest.

There’s a quaint Midsummer Night’s Dream-inspired cottage complete with “mischievous fairies that come and go” through a fairy door on the cabin’s willow-tree fireplace.

There’s also a Rapunzel-themed cottage complete with its own tower. Some of the cottages also have their very own wood fire hot tubs too.

Later this year, the resort will also see the addition of a gingerbread house, a cottage fit for Jack And The Beanstalk, and Rumpelstiltskin’s tower so there are even more opportunities for a magical vacation.

Each cottage sleeps at least four people and comes complete with fireplaces, electricity and small kitchenettes. Cottages start from $245 per night.

Charmed Family Resorts

Price: From $245 per night.

Address: 13029 25 Ave., Blairmore, AB

Why You Should Go: You can stay in the playhouse of your childhood dreams and have the ultimate fairytale vacation.

Book Here.

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...