cabin rentals alberta

8 Cute Cabins In Alberta To Cozy Up In This Winter If You're Sick Of Banff

Escape to a winter wonderland!

Calgary Staff Writer
Snow outside a cabin. Right: Inside one of the cabins.

P | Airbnb, Joan | Airbnb

Winter is here and if you're looking to escape the city for the weekend, you can book a stunning cabin in Alberta for the weekend.

While Banff is pretty magical at this time of year, it's also pretty expensive due to the huge amount of skiers that head to the area. These cozy cabins are all over the province with gorgeous forests and lakes that are just a stone's throw away.

If you want to book a stay in a winter wonderland, these are some of the cabins in Alberta that you can book right now.

Coal Cabin

The living room in Coal Cabin.

Taisa | Airbnb

Price: From $445 a night

Address: Nordegg, AB

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for the perfect winter getaway with friends, this cabin sleeps up to eight people. It's super luxurious and modern and you can even warm up by the fire pit.

Website

Tin Bins Cabin

The outside of Tin Bins Cabin.

Joan | Airbnb

Price: From $245 a night

Address: Mountain View County, AB

Why You Need To Go: This unique cabin is made up of two tin structures but it still has all the cozy cabin feels. The spot also comes with a private hot tub so you can soak and take in the stunning surroundings.

Website

The Windmill

The Windmill.

Nomadics Vacation Rentals | Airbnb

Price: From $137 a night

Address: Rosebud, AB

Why You Need To Go: If you've ever dreamed of cozying up inside a windmill, this is your chance. This converted windmill has a log fireplace so you can relax comfortably, as well as a cute cottage feel.

Website

Cozy Rustic Cabin

Inside the cabin.

P | Airbnb

Price: From $245 a night

Address: Mountain View County, AB

Why You Need To Go: This is the epitome of a cozy cabin with log panels lining the walls and tons of comfy furniture. Nestled within the trees, there's even an outdoor bathtub, if you dare brave the cold.

Website

Rustic Tiny Cabin

Inside the tiny cabin.

Trent | Airbnb

Price: From $195 a night

Address: Bragg Creek, AB

Why You Need To Go: This tiny cabin can be found just outside of Calgary making it the perfect weekend trip. The cabin comes with its own private patio and hot tub for the ultimate luxury.

Website

Conjuring Creek Cabin

Inside Conjuring Creek Cabin.

Jenna | Airbnb

Price: From $405 a night

Address: Wetaskiwin County, AB

Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous 70s-style cabin is right on the lake and is packed with tons of vintage furniture. It also has a private sauna to warm up in on a snowy evening.

Website

The Paddle Inn

The living area in The Paddle Inn.

Taryn | Airbnb

Price: From $137 a night

Address: Sylvan Lake, AB

Why You Need To Go: While it might not be beach weather, this cabin is just a short walk away from the stunning Sylvan Lake. You can also head into the town which is full of restaurants and breweries to enjoy.

Website

Peaceful Paradise Barn

The bedroom in Peaceful Paradise Barn.

Chelsey | Airbnb

Price: From $70 a night.

Address: Birch Cove, AB

Why You Need To Go: This converted barn is perfect for a winter escape as it's decked out on strings of lights. The site also has a sauna to enjoy.

Website

    Charlie Hart
    Calgary Staff Writer
    Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
