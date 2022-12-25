8 Cute Cabins In Alberta To Cozy Up In This Winter If You're Sick Of Banff
Escape to a winter wonderland!
Winter is here and if you're looking to escape the city for the weekend, you can book a stunning cabin in Alberta for the weekend.
While Banff is pretty magical at this time of year, it's also pretty expensive due to the huge amount of skiers that head to the area. These cozy cabins are all over the province with gorgeous forests and lakes that are just a stone's throw away.
If you want to book a stay in a winter wonderland, these are some of the cabins in Alberta that you can book right now.
Coal Cabin
The living room in Coal Cabin.
Price: From $445 a night
Address: Nordegg, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for the perfect winter getaway with friends, this cabin sleeps up to eight people. It's super luxurious and modern and you can even warm up by the fire pit.
Tin Bins Cabin
The outside of Tin Bins Cabin.
Price: From $245 a night
Address: Mountain View County, AB
Why You Need To Go: This unique cabin is made up of two tin structures but it still has all the cozy cabin feels. The spot also comes with a private hot tub so you can soak and take in the stunning surroundings.
The Windmill
The Windmill.
Nomadics Vacation Rentals | Airbnb
Price: From $137 a night
Address: Rosebud, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you've ever dreamed of cozying up inside a windmill, this is your chance. This converted windmill has a log fireplace so you can relax comfortably, as well as a cute cottage feel.
Cozy Rustic Cabin
Inside the cabin.
Price: From $245 a night
Address: Mountain View County, AB
Why You Need To Go: This is the epitome of a cozy cabin with log panels lining the walls and tons of comfy furniture. Nestled within the trees, there's even an outdoor bathtub, if you dare brave the cold.
Rustic Tiny Cabin
Inside the tiny cabin.
Price: From $195 a night
Address: Bragg Creek, AB
Why You Need To Go: This tiny cabin can be found just outside of Calgary making it the perfect weekend trip. The cabin comes with its own private patio and hot tub for the ultimate luxury.
Conjuring Creek Cabin
Inside Conjuring Creek Cabin.
Price: From $405 a night
Address: Wetaskiwin County, AB
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous 70s-style cabin is right on the lake and is packed with tons of vintage furniture. It also has a private sauna to warm up in on a snowy evening.
The Paddle Inn
The living area in The Paddle Inn.
Price: From $137 a night
Address: Sylvan Lake, AB
Why You Need To Go: While it might not be beach weather, this cabin is just a short walk away from the stunning Sylvan Lake. You can also head into the town which is full of restaurants and breweries to enjoy.
Peaceful Paradise Barn
The bedroom in Peaceful Paradise Barn.
Price: From $70 a night.
Address: Birch Cove, AB
Why You Need To Go: This converted barn is perfect for a winter escape as it's decked out on strings of lights. The site also has a sauna to enjoy.