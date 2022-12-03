7 Charming Small Towns In Alberta That Are Like Stepping Into A Hallmark Movie
These spots are so festive. 🎄❄️
The holiday season is upon us and if you're looking for a day trip to give you those festive vibes, there are a ton of small towns in Alberta that look like they've been plucked straight out of a Hallmark movie — but in the best way.
These small towns have Christmas lights, cozy cafes and tons of cute stores to take care of any holiday shopping and they're all gorgeous to visit when it's snowing, too.
If you're looking for those Hallmark movie feels, these Alberta towns are worth exploring:
Banff
Towns in Alberta don't get quite as festive as Banff. The town is surrounded by stunning snow-capped mountains with tons of amazing winter hikes. You can also head to one of the town's many cafes or restaurants and just watch the world go by.
Lacombe
This Central Alberta spot is packed to the brim with pretty vintage buildings with tons of unique shops, restaurants and cafes. A walk down Lacombe's historic main street in the snow is basically like being in your own movie.
Jasper
This gorgeous mountain town is a must-visit if you love being outdoors in winter with tons of activities like skiing, skating and snowshoeing to do. It's also a huge dark sky preserve so you might even catch the Northern Lights.
Sylvan Lake
Throughout winter, the town of Sylvan Lake is covered in thousands of twinkling lights for the perfect evening walk. You can grab a hot chocolate and check out the displays or try out one of the town's glowing ice rinks.
Canmore
Canmore has tons of cute little boutiques and cafes to visit throughout the winter, all surrounded by stunning mountains. You could also stay the night at one of its many hotels and some even have outdoor hot tubs so you can relax and take in the views.
Bragg Creek
Just under 45 minutes from Calgary, the town of Bragg Creek feels like a world away. In winter, it's one of the best spots for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing around.
Camrose
Just outside of Edmonton, Camrose is a beautiful place to visit in the winter. Downtown has a ton of unique stores and historic buildings and spots to explore. There's also outdoor skating rinks and a luge track if you love winter sports.