Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
small towns in alberta

7 Charming Small Towns In Alberta That Are Like Stepping Into A Hallmark Movie

These spots are so festive. 🎄❄️

Calgary Staff Writer
Banff in winter. Right: Canmore in winter.

Banff in winter. Right: Canmore in winter.

@jessrob0931 | Instagram, Charlie Hart | Narcity

The holiday season is upon us and if you're looking for a day trip to give you those festive vibes, there are a ton of small towns in Alberta that look like they've been plucked straight out of a Hallmark movie — but in the best way.

These small towns have Christmas lights, cozy cafes and tons of cute stores to take care of any holiday shopping and they're all gorgeous to visit when it's snowing, too.

If you're looking for those Hallmark movie feels, these Alberta towns are worth exploring:

Banff

Towns in Alberta don't get quite as festive as Banff. The town is surrounded by stunning snow-capped mountains with tons of amazing winter hikes. You can also head to one of the town's many cafes or restaurants and just watch the world go by.

Lacombe

This Central Alberta spot is packed to the brim with pretty vintage buildings with tons of unique shops, restaurants and cafes. A walk down Lacombe's historic main street in the snow is basically like being in your own movie.

Jasper

This gorgeous mountain town is a must-visit if you love being outdoors in winter with tons of activities like skiing, skating and snowshoeing to do. It's also a huge dark sky preserve so you might even catch the Northern Lights.

Sylvan Lake

Throughout winter, the town of Sylvan Lake is covered in thousands of twinkling lights for the perfect evening walk. You can grab a hot chocolate and check out the displays or try out one of the town's glowing ice rinks.

Canmore

Canmore has tons of cute little boutiques and cafes to visit throughout the winter, all surrounded by stunning mountains. You could also stay the night at one of its many hotels and some even have outdoor hot tubs so you can relax and take in the views.

Bragg Creek

Just under 45 minutes from Calgary, the town of Bragg Creek feels like a world away. In winter, it's one of the best spots for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing around.

Camrose

Just outside of Edmonton, Camrose is a beautiful place to visit in the winter. Downtown has a ton of unique stores and historic buildings and spots to explore. There's also outdoor skating rinks and a luge track if you love winter sports.

From Your Site Articles
    Charlie Hart
    Calgary Staff Writer
    Charlie Hart is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on Alberta news and is based in Calgary, Alberta.
Recommended For You

Loading...