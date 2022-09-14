Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
things to do in alberta

This Alberta Town Has A Magical Stargazing Festival This Fall & The Views Look So Surreal

You might even see the northern lights! 😍

Calgary Staff Writer
Northern Lights in Jasper.

Northern Lights in Jasper.

Jaskvas | Dreamstime

The nights might sadly be getting longer, but this Alberta town is making the most of the dark skies with a whole festival dedicated to stargazing.

Jasper Dark Sky Festival is coming to the town in October and visitors will be able to check out the magical nighttime skies over mountains and lakes and there's even a chance of seeing the green glow of the Aurora Borealis.


From October 14 through to the 23, events will be taking place all around Jasper where you can learn all about space and take in the stunning scenery.

As one of the world's most well-known Dark Sky Preserves, Jasper doesn't have much light pollution so it offers the most spectacular views of starry skies.

There are a ton of free activities taking place including nighttime hikes, photography tours, a drone show and yoga under the stars.

Special ticketed events such as nighttime helicopter rides, trips on the Jasper Skytram and visits to the Planetarium are able to be purchased.

There's even set to be a boozy "cocktails and constellations" event complete with a three-course meal. Tickets also include a ride on an open-top vehicle for a guided telescope experience.


A ton of speakers will be taking part in the festival including scientists, astronauts, astronomers and more who will be able to tell you everything you need to know about space.


Jasper Dark Sky Festival

Price: Free to attend some events. Full details can be found online.

When: October 14 - 23, 2022

Address: Jasper, AB

Why You Need To Go: Head to one of Canada's most stunning Dark Sky Preserves to learn all about space and take a look out at the stunning starry skies over Jasper National Park.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...