This Alberta Town Has A Magical Stargazing Festival This Fall & The Views Look So Surreal
You might even see the northern lights! 😍
The nights might sadly be getting longer, but this Alberta town is making the most of the dark skies with a whole festival dedicated to stargazing.
Jasper Dark Sky Festival is coming to the town in October and visitors will be able to check out the magical nighttime skies over mountains and lakes and there's even a chance of seeing the green glow of the Aurora Borealis.
From October 14 through to the 23, events will be taking place all around Jasper where you can learn all about space and take in the stunning scenery.
As one of the world's most well-known Dark Sky Preserves, Jasper doesn't have much light pollution so it offers the most spectacular views of starry skies.
There are a ton of free activities taking place including nighttime hikes, photography tours, a drone show and yoga under the stars.
Special ticketed events such as nighttime helicopter rides, trips on the Jasper Skytram and visits to the Planetarium are able to be purchased.
There's even set to be a boozy "cocktails and constellations" event complete with a three-course meal. Tickets also include a ride on an open-top vehicle for a guided telescope experience.
A ton of speakers will be taking part in the festival including scientists, astronauts, astronomers and more who will be able to tell you everything you need to know about space.
Jasper Dark Sky Festival
Price: Free to attend some events. Full details can be found online.
When: October 14 - 23, 2022
Address: Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: Head to one of Canada's most stunning Dark Sky Preserves to learn all about space and take a look out at the stunning starry skies over Jasper National Park.