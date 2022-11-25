6 Alberta Christmas Markets To Explore This Festive Season & Some Have Real Reindeer
Get in the festive spirit! 🎄
The festive season is almost upon us and if you're looking to get in the holiday mood, you can explore one of Alberta's stunning Christmas markets.
These markets have it all, from gorgeous handmade gifts to plenty of festive snacks and some even have some real-life reindeer to really bring the magic of Christmas to life.
If you're looking for a full-on festive day, try one of these Alberta Christmas markets.
Spruce Meadows Christmas Market
Price: General admission $15, children (3-12) and seniors (65+) $10
When: November 25-27 and December 2-4, 2022.
Address: 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This Calgary Christmas Market was recently ranked as one of the best in the world and it's for a good reason. You can browse over 300 stalls packed full of festive treats and they even have real reindeer every Sunday.
Edmonton Christmas Market
Price: Adults (18+) $17.29, children (between six and 17) $12.03
When: November 30 to December 18, 2022
Address: Fort Edmonton Park, 7000 143 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: Not only can you shop at festive market stalls, there's also a carousel, horse-drawn carriage rides, live music and delicious festive treats to snack on too.
Accessibility: Fort Edmonton grounds are largely wheelchair accessible.
Banff Christmas Market
Price: Entry is $10, children 10 years old and under are free
When: November 25-27 and December 2-4, 2022.
Address: 100 Sundance Road - Warner Stables, Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: This European-style Christmas market is set between the snowy Banff mountains and it looks like it comes straight out of the Hallmark movie. The market has a toasty fire lounge to warm up by as well as Santa's house and reindeer stables.
Holiday Inglewood Night Market
Price: Adults $5 with proceeds going to local charities, children under 12 go free
When: November 25 - 26, 2022
Address: Crossroads Farmers Market, 1235 26 Ave. S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This market offers up everything from antiques and vintage clothing to crafts. There's also a bar where you can cozy up with a beer plus plenty of food trucks.
Cochrane Christmas Farmer's Market
Price: Free
When: December 10 - 11, 2022
Address: Spray Lake Sawmills Family Sports Centre, 800 Griffin Road E., Cochrane, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can browse through tons of stalls with everything from locally made foods to beauty and crafts too.
Market Collective
Price: $7 for the weekend. Kids under 12 go free.
When: December 9-11 and 16-18, 2022
Address: BMO Centre Hall B + C, 20 Roundup Way S.E., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This huge indoor market has over 160 different artists from across Canada to buy unique gifts from. There's also set to be a skate park and a Santa photo booth too.