Edmonton Is Getting A Huge Oilers-Themed Snow Maze With A Slide & It Opens This Month
There's snow way out.
Edmonton is about to get a brand new attraction this winter in the form of an enormous new snow maze and it opens later this month.
The maze, called Snow Way Out, is set to open at the brand-new Fan Park in Edmonton's Ice District in December and it's going to be a must-see for any Oilers fan this holiday season.
The massive 75-foot by 75-foot Oilers-themed snow maze will include a ton of photo opportunities, a locker room, and there's even set to be a slide involved too.
Tickets for the maze will go on sale on Monday, December 12 and the maze itself is running from December 23, 2022 to January 29, 2023.
As well as the maze, the new Fan Park, between 102 St. and 101 St. will be hosting a ton of live entertainment, public events and activities throughout the year.
As well as Snow Way Out, a bunch of other events will be taking place as part of the Winter SoltsICE series at the park including skating with Santa, complete with carollers on December 23.
On December 28, hockey fans will also be able to watch the Oilers skills competition where some of talented hockey players will compete in a variety of skills like fastest skater and hardest shot.
Snow Way Out
Price: TBC
When: December 23, 2022 - January 29, 2023
Address: 10360 102 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: This enormous Oilers themed ice maze will be the perfect winter activity. Get lost in the maze and check out all the Oilers photo ops.
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.