This Edmonton Christmas Market Has A Wagon Ride & Twinkling Lights Everywhere (VIDEO)
You can visit until December 18!
If you're looking for some holiday cheer, the Edmonton Christmas market is in town and it's the perfect place to get in the festive spirit.
The market, which takes place at Fort Edmonton Park, has tons of stuff to see and do whether you're planning a date night or a family outing.
Wandering around the market is like visiting a winter wonderland with twinkling lights at every turn and incredible ice sculptures.
The market has over 100 rotating local vendors selling unique Christmas gifts so you're bound to find something special to give to your friends or family.
You can also go for a spin on the carousel or head out on a wagon ride.
If you're looking for a sweet treat, there are plenty food stalls serving up Canadian winter classics like maple syrup taffy and there's cocktail bars to check out too.
The market is open from Wednesday to Sunday until December 18 and tickets can be bought online ahead too.
As well as Edmonton Christmas Market, there are plenty of different markets to explore across Alberta too.
Edmonton Christmas Market
Price: Adults (18+) $17.29, children (between six and 17) $12.03
When: November 30 to December 18, 2022
Address: Fort Edmonton Park, 7000 143 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: Edmonton Christmas Market is the perfect place to get a sprinkling of festive cheer. There are rides, food stalls, and thousands of twinkling lights.
Accessibility: Fort Edmonton grounds are largely wheelchair accessible.