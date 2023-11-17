This Fantasy-Themed Alberta Hotel Has Wild Rooms & You Can Stay In A Spaceship (PHOTOS)
It's a slice of Disney World, in Canada. 🏰
Sometimes a regular old hotel room just doesn't cut it, and this unique Alberta stay solves that problem with their out-of-this-world fantasy-themed rooms that will transport you to space, the wilderness, or even Pirates of the Caribbean.
The West Edmonton Mall's Fantasyland Hotel gives you the choice of fantasy-like worlds to step into, taking you far away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.
The rooms at this place take the themes to the next level, decorating every inch of the stay and creating one of the wildest hotel experiences around.
If you're craving some of the movie-like fantasy that comes with visiting Disney World but can't make the trip, this can give you a taste of it.
The immersive experience will make you feel like a princess in a fairytale, or Captain Jack Sparrow aboard his ship – without the long flight to Disney.
There's an array of themed rooms to choose from, so you can really tailor your experience. Want a surprise getaway for a major sports fan out there? They've got a room for that.
Or maybe you want to sweep your partner off their feet and into outer space — well, they've got a room for that too.
Turn back time in their old Hollywood bunk, or get the full Albertan vibe in their Alberta Suite (loads of flannel included).
Staying here also means you're at North America's largest shopping mall — West Edmonton Mall. Have some fun at the massive waterpark there, or strap on some ice skates to glide along the Ice Palace.
The mall is chock-full of activities that really make it feel like a theme park rather than a shopping center. Your stay won't be boring here, to say the least.
Fantasyland Hotel
Price: Varies by room choice.
Address: 17700 87 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you want an extra exciting weekend getaway, and are eager to explore West Edmonton Mall to the fullest, this is the spot to do it.