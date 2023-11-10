8 Magical Places In Canada To Visit If You Can't Afford A Trip To Disney World
Cinderella castles don't only exist in Disney World! ✨✨
If a dose of Disney World magic is a little out of budget right now, don't worry. There's a whole host of magical places in Canada that might just give Mickey Mouse a run for his money!
Although nothing quite compares to the enchantment of Disney's Magic Kingdom or Hollywood Studios, there are so many whimsical places in Canada that'll cure your Disney blues without the need for an international flight.
From majestic castles that would make Cinderella feel right at home to quirky themed hotels and thrilling theme parks that are like Canada's version of Disneyland, there are so many fun things to do on this side of the border that evoke all the wonder and whimsy of a Disney resort – for a fraction of the price.
Canada's Wonderland, Ontario
Price: $39.99 (plus taxes and processing fee)
When: Reopening fully in May 2024 (select events available from November 17, 2023 — January 6, 2024)
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Often considered to be Canada's version of Disney World, Canada's Wonderland is as close to the Disney theme parks as you're going to get in this country.
While this theme park is not inspired by decades worth of movies and a cartoon mouse, it has been one of Canada's premier destinations for thrills since 1981.
Located in Vaughan, Canada's Wonderland features over 200 attractions, including 18 roller coasters, two kids areas and a 20-acre water park, in addition to live shows, special events, and meet and greets with characters like Snoopy and Charlie Brown.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Galaxyland, Alberta
Price: $64 per adult, with discounts available on select weekdays
When: Open seven days a week
Address: West Edmonton Mall, 8882 170 St. N.W., Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: Considered one of the world's largest indoor amusement parks, Galaxyland promises three and a half acres of family-friendly rides and attractions.
Although it's not nearly as big or well-known as Disney World or Disneyland, Galaxyland is a fun day out for anybody chasing a day of thrills and attractions on a budget.
With a whole bunch of rides (especially for younger kids and teens), arcade games, as well as tasty treats and concessions, it's like a teeny taste of Disney from inside the West Edmonton Mall.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Casa Loma, Ontario
Price: $40 per adult
When: Open seven days a week
Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the heart of Toronto, historic castle Casa Loma is a beacon of history and elegance that rivals Cinderella's own castle located in Disney's Magic Kingdom.
The majestic Canadian chateau, with its stunning architecture and sprawling gardens, resembles a page out of a fairy tale and you can explore its secret passageways, towering turrets, grand halls and impeccable gardens.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
La Ronde, Quebec
Price: From $40 per person
When: Reopening May 2024
Address: 22 Ch. Macdonald, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Quebec's La Ronde offers an array of thrilling rides and family-friendly attractions reminiscent of Disney's amusement parks (albeit on a smaller scale).
With heart-pumping roller coasters and family-friendly rides, as well as character meet and greets, souvenir shops, restaurants and food counters, it's easy to get an authentic theme park experience here.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls
Price: Varies
When: Open seven days a week
Address: Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: While Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls is not as vast or intricately designed as the Disney World parks, it has an abundance of fun, kitschy attractions that evoke a Disney-esque atmosphere.
Similar to the animated ambiance of Disney's various parks, Clifton Hill is packed with an array of attractions that promise an adventure-filled day, from the iconic Niagara SkyWheel and the quirky Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum, to haunted houses, wax museums, mini-golf and arcades.
What's more, the lively area is peppered with various themed restaurants, souvenir shops, and entertainment venues, which has a similar vibe to Disney's entertainment districts.
Full accessibility information
Blue Mountain Village, Ontario
Price: Varies
When: Open seven days a week
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd, The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: If your favourite thing about visiting Disney is the resort life, look no further.
Ontario's Blue Mountain Village has a Disney-esque charm thanks to its thematic ambiance, family-friendly entertainment and atmosphere, and immersive dining and themed boutiques.
Although you won't find triple-loop roller coasters and high-speed thrill rides here, you will find activities like pottery painting, axe throwing, beauty bars, virtual reality arcades, candle making experiences, and more.
Of course, you can also ski, skate, swim, snowshoe, snowboard and ride the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster too!
Full accessibility information
Fantasyland Hotel, Alberta
Price: Varies
When: Open seven days a week
Address: 17700 87 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you love all things themed and kitsch, a stay at West Edmonton Mall's Fantasyland Hotel is probably right up your alley.
Just like Disney World, it takes themes to the extreme by offering unique rooms based on different fantasy themes, and you can stay in rooms designed to look like spaceships, igloos, pirate ships, fairytale princess castles, and more.
Staying here feels like stepping into the immersive accommodations often found in Disney resorts, although you won't necessarily need to catch a flight to visit.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
Hatley Castle, BC
Price: Varies
When: Formal gardens open 10 a.m. until dusk, guided tours available from spring 2024
Address: 2005 Sooke Rd, Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: If your favourite place to visit in Disney World is Cinderella's castle, this one's for you!
Hatley Castle in B.C. is a dreamy building with elegant architecture, sprawling gardens and a picturesque setting – and it looks like it's just fallen out of a fairytale.
The estate's grandeur and historical significance create a pretty immersive experience, similar to Disney theme parks, and you'll easily be transported to another world while visiting.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible
