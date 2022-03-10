7 Castles In Canada You Can Visit This Spring To Live Out Your Fairy Tale Fantasy (PHOTOS)
Even if you don't find your prince or princess, you'll get some good pics for the 'gram! 📸
If you've ever dreamed of living in Cinderella's palace, you might be surprised to find out that there are plenty of actual castles in Canada you can visit to fulfil your Disney wishes.
From towering turrets that make you think of Rapunzel, to stunning gardens and nature moments, check out these seven castles that you can find IRL to live out your fairy tale moment.
Hatley Castle
Hatley Castle.
This beautiful building is located on the grounds of Hatley Park in Victoria, B.C.
Guided walking tours of the estate are offered from April to September, where you can take in the first floor of the castle, the museum in the lower level and the surrounding gardens.
According to their site, the person who commissioned the building in the early 1990s, James Dunsmuir, said this: “Money doesn’t matter, just build what I want.”
And, fun fact — one of the scenes from Deadpool was shot here!
Craigdarroch Castle
Also located in Victoria is Craigdarroch Castle, which was built by coal baron Robert Dunsmuir, who was apparently the richest man in 19th century British Columbia.
According to their site, the drawing room has hand-painted lions’ heads, garlands, birds and bouquets while the entrance hall and dining room have golden oak panelling imported from Chicago.
As well, the castle’s windows "represent the largest and finest in-situ collection of residential stained glass in Canada."
Sounds gorgeous!
Dundurn Castle
Dundurn Castle.
Location in Hamilton, Ontario, you can experience a guided tour of this "40-room Italianate-style villa built in the 1830’s on Burlington Heights."
According to their site, the home belonged to Sir Allan Napier MacNab who was a railway magnate, lawyer and Premier of the United Canadas.
On the tour, you'll learn about "the story of the family who lived above stairs and the servants who lived and worked below stairs to support their affluent lifestyle." How very Downton Abbey!
Château Lake Louise
Located in Lake Louise, Alberta, this beautiful château features stunning nature views and luxurious comfort.
"Elegant and polished, yet relaxed and inviting, this 539 room luxury resort in Banff National Park lives up to the natural wonder with which we share our name," says the hotel's website.
Casa Loma
If you're from Toronto, you've probably checked out Casa Loma. It's one of the city's top tourist attractions and each year sees about 650,000 visitors to the property itself and the stunning estate gardens, says their site.
The almost 200,000 square foot castle was completed in 1914, cost $3.5 million at the time and it took 300 men nearly three years to complete it.
Château Laurier
And if you're in Canada's capital, you'll want to check out the Fairmont Château Laurier in Ottawa.
"Located in the downtown core, with ByWard Market on one side and the Rideau Canal locks on the other, Fairmont Château Laurier has been revitalized to offer you even more luxurious accommodations in a historic chateau," says their site.
Château Frontenac
And if you're in Quebec City, you won't want to miss a chance to check out Château Frontenac.
"This heritage urban resort will seduce you with its breathtaking views of the St. Lawrence River and the architecture of the Old fortified City, designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site," says their site.
Sounds stunning!