This Majestic Medieval Castle In Canada Will Take You Right Back To The Middle Ages
There's nothing else like it in the country!
Canada is home to quite a few breathtaking castles, but for a truly unique experience, you can visit this castle in the country that looks like it belongs in Medieval times.
In Regina, Saskatchewan, you'll find Stone Hall Castle, Canada's only Medieval-style castle that looks like something right out of the world of Game of Thrones.
While on the outside you won't see the classic turrets and stonework that you'd find with castles like Casa Loma, the interior of Stone Hall Castle is a sight to behold.
The 10,000-square-foot castle is decked out in 16th, 17th and 18th-century furniture, and definitely has a haunting appearance.
Adorned with tapestries and original Old Masters oil paintings, the castle feels like the setting of a Scooby Doo episode, or one of Outlander, as the owner says.
The castle, which was built by Francis Nicholson Darke, former mayor of Regina, was originally created as a fortress.
The story goes that Darke's wife, Annie, badly shaken by a tornado that ripped through Regina in 1912, had asked him to build a fortress that could withstand natural disasters.
The finished product was the solid stone fortress that is the castle today, complete with a bomb shelter in the basement.
Having also been formerly used as a funeral home for over 30 years, the castle has its share of ghost stories.
It's rumoured that both Darke and his wife currently haunt the property. The castle has even hosted ghost hunters, who have said the property is "packed with spirits," and that the centuries-old objects and furniture throughout the castle are "loaded with energy."
There's even a haunted painting on the premises, the owner tells Narcity.
It's said that an energy is attached to a mid-17th-century painting of an elderly gentleman on display in the castle.
"People who are prone to panic attacks and anxiety [...] they do not do well with this painting," owner Jason Hall says, mentioning that some have even left tours because of it.
Spookiness aside, the castle also has a romantic quality to it, filled with candles and lush furs, and is a popular spot for weddings.
Who owns Stone Hall Castle?
Jason Hall purchased the castle in 2003. Hall, who played professional hockey in Europe for a number of years, said the castle was an opportunity to "recreate [Europe] in his own city of Regina."
After years spent renovating the interior of the castle to create the full-fledged Medieval-style structure it is today, the castle opened to the public in 2015.
Tours of the castle run throughout the week and offer a chance to learn about its history as well as get a closer look at the vintage furniture and art. Tours must be booked online at least one hour before the start time.
If you want to extend your visit, the castle offers stays throughout the week, with rates starting at $495 a night.
And while the castle may look like it came from the Middle Ages, don't worry — it has all the creature comforts you'd want in the 21st century, like cable TV and bathrooms, with some suites also having washers and dryers and a kitchen.
Those who stay the night will have access to the castle's library, home theatre room and dining hall, though it's worth mentioning that the castle doesn't provide any meals.
Stone Hall Castle
Price: $50 per adult for tours
Address: 2210 College Ave., Regina, SK
Why You Need To Go: You can visit this incredibly unique (and slightly spooky) Medieval castle in Canada and can even stay the night.