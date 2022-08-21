This Horror Maze In Ontario Traps You In A Nightmare & There Are New Scares This Year
The deeper in you go the more horrifying it gets.🧟
Spooky season will be here before we know it and there is a haunted attraction in Ontario that brings nightmares to life.
Grimm Grounds Halloween Attraction is a massive horror maze in the town of Tiny and this year it is bigger than ever with new props, creepy corners, costumes and monsters.
Prepare to be scared, brcause the haunted maze opens on October 8 for select weekend dates until October 30.
Spooky cemetary and glowing lights in a horror maze for Halloween.Grimm Grounds
The maze takes you through a dense forest full of eerie sounds, lighting and props. It is meant to be terrifying and the uneasy atmosphere is paired with jump scares by actors.
Monsters could be hiding around any corner as you walk through ten-foot-tall, dimly lit corridors surrounded by fog. There are more new props this season than any other year along with new lighting effects, soundtrack and more actors.
"We don't want to give away too much in regards to the new props. There is so much being added this year and they are all Medieval-themed monstrosities which will fit perfectly with the rest of the attraction," Grimm Grounds told Narcity via email.
This year there is a barn movie screen where you can watch classic Halloween flicks during the spooky event. A bonfire will also be burning during the nighttime attraction and you can purchase food (like pizza, hotdogs and "bloody popcorn") from a snack bar.
There is also a daytime event without any scares where kids (or those too terrified) can explore the maze as fun Halloween tunes play. The barn has a spooky town setup with new displays which is a hit with the kids, according to Grimm Grounds.
The daytime walkthrough takes place on select October dates from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are $8.50 per person. The entrance to the nighttime scare maze is between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and costs $12.50.
Grimm Grounds
Masked figure surrounded by fog in an Ontario haunted maze.
Price: $12.50 per person for night admission
When: Select dates from October 8 to 30, 2022
Address: Georgian Bay Recreational Park, 4230 Crossland Rd., Tiny, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can step into a nightmare at this haunting maze where terror awaits around every corner. This year it will be bigger and more horrific than ever.
