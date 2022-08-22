This Garden In Ontario Is Full Of 'Screaming Heads' & It's Like Being In Halloween Town
Spooky vibes all year.👻
You don't need to wait until October to have a truly spooky day trip in Ontario.
The Screaming Heads garden near Muskoka is full of giant eerie sculptures that look like creatures trying to escape the underworld and it's open all year.
You can immerse yourself in a world that Tim Burton would approve of with about 100 different eerie sculptures. It is free to wander this 300-acre garden but donations are welcomed.
The sculpture garden is the creation of artist Peter Camani and the eerie faces surround his unique residence, the Midlothian Castle.
Each sculpture is about 16 feet tall and weighs up to 30 tons but there are a variety of different-looking creatures. Many of the concrete structures are faces but you will also see some hands and horses.
The castle and grounds are home to the annual Harvest Festival in the fall but besides special events, you're free to walk through the property daily from sunrise to sunset.
The sculpture park sits on private property, so it’s important to be respectful while visiting.
Screaming Heads
Price: Free (donations accepted)
Address: 891 Midlothian Rd., Burks Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy spooky vibes year-round with a visit to this garden full of "screaming head" sculptures.
