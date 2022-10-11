8 Places In Ontario Where It Feels Like Halloween All Year Round If You Just Can't Wait
Every season can be a spooky one.🧟
During the month of October, you can enjoy a bunch of ghost tours and haunted destinations in Ontario, but you don't need to limit spooky vibes to one season.
If your autumn fills up quickly or you simply love creepy things, here are eight places to visit in Ontario that feel like Halloween all year.
Coffin Ridge Boutique Winery
Price: $16+ per flight
Address: 599448 Concession Rd. 2 N, Annan, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip on wines like Back from the Dead Red or Resurrection Rosé against a sleek black building backdrop. While the vineyard has Halloween decorations and events during October you can visit year-round for tastings in this setting fit for a vampire.
IT Walking Tour
Price: Free
Address: Various locations around Port Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: The horror movie IT was filmed in multiple locations across the Ontario town of Port Hope and you can take a self-guided tour to these spots. You may recognize locations including the Capitol Theatre and Memorial Park.
Deadly Grounds Coffee
Price: Food and drink prices range
Address: 1 413 Durham Hwy. 2 Unit #6, Courtice, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're stepping into a haunted house any day of the year at this creepy café. There are spooky-themed coffees and treats, like the Sanderson Tea Latte, as well as horror displays and paintings of characters from scary movies.
Screaming Heads
Price: Free (Donations accepted)
Address: 891 Midlothian Rd., Burks Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive garden area near Muskoka has giant sculptures that look like ghouls coming up from the earth. There are about 100 spooky structures and a creepy castle nearby. It's private properly so don't go to the castle unless invited.
The Beck House
Price: $140+/night to stay
Address: 83 Fox St., Penetanguishene, ON
Why You Need To Go: This historic Victorian home is a reportedly haunted building with eight different apartments and you can rent two of them on Airbnb. Guests have reported strange occurrences like rattling door handles, images of a boy hiding in the closet and the bed cover being pulled off of them.
Nightmares Fear Factory
Price: $15.94 per adult
Address: 5631 Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This haunted house scares tourists in Niagara Falls throughout the year and it's so scary that over 170,000 visitors have chickened out. The horror maze is full of haunts and is not for the faint of heart.
The Keg Mansion
Price: Meal prices vary
Address: 515 Jarvis St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can order a steak meal with a side of haunts at the Keg Steakhouse mansion. The location is beautifully gothic and many guests also report paranormal experiences such as seeing a woman in the second-floor washroom. There's a book of spooky reports you can read when you visit.
Screaming Tunnel
Price: Free
Address: Off of Warner Rd., Niagara-On-The-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit this spooky tunnel that is reportedly haunted and if you want to try and hear the screams after which the tunnel is named you'll have to visit in the dark. Legend says if you light a single match in the darkness, you will hear the screams of a young girl as the fire goes out.
