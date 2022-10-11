Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
halloween in ontario

8 Places In Ontario Where It Feels Like Halloween All Year Round If You Just Can't Wait

Every season can be a spooky one.🧟

Ottawa Staff Writer
Girl in Screaming Heads park. Right: 'Quality meats' door from the movie 'IT'.

Girl in Screaming Heads park. Right: 'Quality meats' door from the movie 'IT'.

Lily's Lens on Life, @sky.marczyk | Instagram

During the month of October, you can enjoy a bunch of ghost tours and haunted destinations in Ontario, but you don't need to limit spooky vibes to one season.

If your autumn fills up quickly or you simply love creepy things, here are eight places to visit in Ontario that feel like Halloween all year.

Coffin Ridge Boutique Winery

Price: $16+ per flight

Address: 599448 Concession Rd. 2 N, Annan, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip on wines like Back from the Dead Red or Resurrection Rosé against a sleek black building backdrop. While the vineyard has Halloween decorations and events during October you can visit year-round for tastings in this setting fit for a vampire.

Website

IT Walking Tour

Price: Free

Address: Various locations around Port Hope, ON

Why You Need To Go: The horror movie IT was filmed in multiple locations across the Ontario town of Port Hope and you can take a self-guided tour to these spots. You may recognize locations including the Capitol Theatre and Memorial Park.

Website

Deadly Grounds Coffee

Price: Food and drink prices range

Address: 1 413 Durham Hwy. 2 Unit #6, Courtice, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can feel like you're stepping into a haunted house any day of the year at this creepy café. There are spooky-themed coffees and treats, like the Sanderson Tea Latte, as well as horror displays and paintings of characters from scary movies.

Website

Screaming Heads

Price: Free (Donations accepted)

Address: 891 Midlothian Rd., Burks Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This massive garden area near Muskoka has giant sculptures that look like ghouls coming up from the earth. There are about 100 spooky structures and a creepy castle nearby. It's private properly so don't go to the castle unless invited.

Instagram

The Beck House

Price: $140+/night to stay

Address: 83 Fox St., Penetanguishene, ON

Why You Need To Go: This historic Victorian home is a reportedly haunted building with eight different apartments and you can rent two of them on Airbnb. Guests have reported strange occurrences like rattling door handles, images of a boy hiding in the closet and the bed cover being pulled off of them.

Website

Nightmares Fear Factory

Price: $15.94 per adult

Address: 5631 Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This haunted house scares tourists in Niagara Falls throughout the year and it's so scary that over 170,000 visitors have chickened out. The horror maze is full of haunts and is not for the faint of heart.

Website

The Keg Mansion

Price: Meal prices vary

Address: 515 Jarvis St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can order a steak meal with a side of haunts at the Keg Steakhouse mansion. The location is beautifully gothic and many guests also report paranormal experiences such as seeing a woman in the second-floor washroom. There's a book of spooky reports you can read when you visit.

Website

Screaming Tunnel

Price: Free

Address: Off of Warner Rd., Niagara-On-The-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit this spooky tunnel that is reportedly haunted and if you want to try and hear the screams after which the tunnel is named you'll have to visit in the dark. Legend says if you light a single match in the darkness, you will hear the screams of a young girl as the fire goes out.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Keep Exploring Toronto
Loading...