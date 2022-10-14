This Ontario Graveyard Has An Allegedly Haunted Tomb & You Can Try To Awaken A Spirit
Would you ever knock on the door of a tomb that is said to be haunted? Regardless of your answer, you can visit a spooky grave site in an Ontario cemetery and see if you believe in ghosts.
Hopkins Tomb stands on its own in Port Colborne's Oakwood Cemetery and the grave holds a spine-chilling legend.
If you approach the tomb you will be cursed, or so the story goes.
It is said that the only way to break the curse on yourself is to walk around the mausoleum seven times and knock on the front door.
There have been various reports of paranormal experiences at the tomb and some have heard noises coming from inside the structure as they walk around it. Others have claimed that they have seen the spirit of Sam Hopkins himself.
Supposedly each year, on the March 21 spring equinox, his ghost can be spotted walking near his tomb.
Sam Hopkins was a wealthy businessman and well-known in the area in the 1800s. He died from a long illness and was buried in the cemetery. Hopkins' mausoleum was completed later on and his remains were moved and he was reburied inside.
Whether the tomb is haunted, cursed or simply a story, some believe that his spirit was disrupted when the body was moved and this contributes to the paranormal sightings.
You can visit this site to see if you experience anything eerie, but it is important to remember that it is someone's final resting place and should be respected.
Hopkins Tomb
Price: Free
Address: Oakwood Cemetery, 10672 Lakeshore Rd., Port Colborne, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel spooky vibes any time of the year with a visit to this supposedly haunted tomb.
