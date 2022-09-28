This New Haunted Tour In Ottawa Takes You Through A Cemetery & It's Full Of Ghost Stories
It runs until Halloween.☠️
There are spooky secrets and terrifying tales to uncover in Ottawa and this new Halloween tour will share some untold ghost stories.
The Haunted Walk has a new bone-chilling tour during the month of October and it takes place in a cemetery.
The Beechwood Cemetery is a National Historic site and is typically not open to the public after sunset. The haunted tour not only offers special access to this beautifully eerie location, but the scary stories will also give you a chilly feeling as you walk among tombstones.
Haunted tour guides holding lanterns in Beechwood Cemetery.The Haunted Walk
According to the website, the tour "will share the darker history of the cemetery’s early days and the ghost stories connected to some who rest there - including strange reports from staff that continue to this day."
The cemetery it is sure to be a unique setting for many dark tales. You'll be walking by graves and crypts cloaked in darkness as a guide leads you by lantern.
The end of the trip is especially spooky as you enter the Mausoleum for a final story. Masks are requested to be worn during this portion of the tour.
As with the other Ottawa-based tours, the price is $24.99 per adult and is about 75 minutes long.
The Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa takes place on many dates throughout the year and the Ghosts of the Mackenzie King Estate tour continues each October weekend. They are both fully outdoors and do not require a mask.
You can celebrate the launch of the new tour on October 1 with an outdoor showing of the movie Frankenstein. It will play in the cemetery at 7:30 p.m. with a tour taking place both before and after the screening.
There are two other new haunted tours coming in Ontario for Halloween; Ghosts of Queen's University in Kingston and Toronto's Haunted Harbour in Toronto.
Tales from the Mausoleum at Beechwood Cemetery
Price: $24.99 per adult
When: Select dates from October 1 to 31, 2022
Address: Beechwood Cemetery, 280 Beechwood Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can experience a haunted new side of Ottawa with this latest ghost tour from The Haunted Walk.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
