This Halloween Farm Near Ottawa Has A Pumpkin Fest By Day & A Haunted Tour By Night
From pumpkin picking to a spooky wagon ride.🎃
Are you ready for a scary good time? This fall farm near Ottawa has a family-friendly Halloween festival during the day and at night it turns into a haunted attraction.
Proulx Farm's annual Pumpkin Fest opened on September 18 for the season and the sKreamers Halloween event will be ready to give you nightmares on September 30.
You can pick orange pumpkins during the fall festival which is open on weekends and select weekdays until the end of October. The farm boasts a number of fun activities from a corn maze and hay structures to wagon rides and a snack bar.
The inflatable Halloween maze is back for the first time in three years and there will also be an inflatable obstacle course to play on. You can also get your face painted by a professional for the first time this year.
Come nightfall, an evil group of creatures will be lurking around and you'll need to be wary of this creepy society that is the product of an experiment gone terribly wrong. You'll take a terrifying wagon ride and venture into two haunted houses.
Keep all limbs inside the wagon if you don't want the experimental beings to pull you into the darkness, or join you for the ride. Stay alert because more of these evil beings are hiding in two barns. You won't know when they'll pop out as you explore a cafeteria, reception area and morgue.
Tickets for the daytime festival start at $15.95 and admission for the haunted attraction is $20 per person. SKreamers is a non-profit event run by volunteers and proceeds go toward free community events around the city.
Proulx Farm: Pumpkin Fest and sKreamers
Price: $15.95+ daytime admission, $20 sKreamers admission
When: Pumpkin Fest opens September 18, 2022, sKreamers opens September 30, 2022
Address: 1865 O’Toole Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: By day you can pick pumpkins from the patch and enjoy farm activities and by night you can take a spooky wagon ride to haunted houses.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.