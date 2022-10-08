Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
halloween episodes

Halloween Episodes You Can Stream On Netflix, Crave & Disney+ In Canada During Spooky Season

Get into the spirit! 🎃👻

Trending Senior Staff Writer
Ross, Rachel and Phoebe in the 'Friends' Halloween episode. Right: Johnson family dressed up in a 'Black-ish' Halloween episode.

Ross, Rachel and Phoebe in the 'Friends' Halloween episode. Right: Johnson family dressed up in a 'Black-ish' Halloween episode.

NBC Universal, @blackishabc | Instagram

With the spooky season upon us, there are so many Halloween episodes of TV shows that you can stream on Netflix, Crave and Disney+ in Canada.

It's the time for going out to haunted houses, corn mazes and pumpkin patches or just spending a night at home and getting in the spooky spirit with good old-fashioned TV.

A lot of shows have done Halloween episodes whether they're comedies — like The Office and Friends — or dramas — like This Is Us and Stranger Things — and that means you have a lot of options to choose from.

So, if you're looking for ideas on what to watch, here are 13 Halloween episodes that you can stream in Canada on Netflix, Crave and Disney+!

The Office

Episode: "Halloween" — season 2, episode 5

Description: Michael has to fire someone from the Scranton branch, as mandated by corporate, but he leaves it to the last minute which means someone gets axed while in their Halloween costume.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Friends

Episode: "The One with the Halloween Party" — season 8, episode 6

Description: Monica and Chandler throw a Halloween party that leads to hilarious hijinks including Phoebe crushing on her twin's fiancée, Rachel giving out all the candy to one kid and Joey dressing up as Chandler.

Where To Watch: Crave

Black-ish

Episode: "The Prank King" — season 1, episode 6

Description: Dre fears his Halloween fun will be ruined when the older kids resist the family's tradition of seeing who can pull the most ridiculous pranks on each other.

Where To Watch: Disney+

Modern Family

Episode: "Halloween" — season 2, episode 6

Description: Claire needs the family's help to run Halloween smoothly at their house. Jay and Manny have fun at Gloria's expense, and the holiday brings back painful memories for Cameron.

Where To Watch: Disney+

New Girl

Episode: "Halloween" — season 2, episode 6

Description: Jess gets a job at a haunted house for Halloween and the whole gang goes there. Nick's fears cause problems for Jess in the haunted house.

Where To Watch: Disney+

Fresh Off The Boat

Episode: "Miracle on Dead Street" — season 1, episode 5

Description: As the Huangs get ready for their first Halloween in the suburbs, Louis tries to turn their street into a top destination for trick-or-treaters.

Where To Watch: Disney+

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Episode: "Halloween" — season 2, episode 6

Description: On Halloween, Buffy and her friends get their costumes at a shop where customers turn into whatever costume they're wearing.

Where To Watch: Disney+

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Episode: "Hex and the Single Guy" — season 4, episode 7

Description: Hilary makes the family go to a psychic for a séance. When Will doesn't believe that the psychic is real and mocks him, the psychic curses him.

Where To Watch: Crave

This Is Us

Episode: "The 20's" — season 2, episode 6

Description: Trick-or-treating with the kids goes sideways for Jack and Rebecca. Many years later, The Big Three each have life-changing Halloweens.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Euphoria

Episode: "The Next Episode" — season 1, episode 6

Description: On Halloween, Jules starts exhibiting concerning behaviour, Cassie spends time with Daniel, Kat keeps pushing Ethan away and Nate comes up with a plan.

Where To Watch: Crave

Stranger Things

Episode: "Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak" — season 1, episode 6

Description: Will sees something terrible on Halloween, Mike wonders whether Eleven's still out there and Nancy wrestles with the truth about Barb.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Superstore

Episode: "Sal's Dead" — season 3, episode 5

Description: A dead body is discovered in the store on Halloween which sends workers into a panic and confuses the shoppers.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Pretty Little Liars

Episode: "The First Secret" — season 2, episode 13

Description: On the last Halloween before Alison went missing, the friends hope to get invited to Noel's Halloween party, Jenna challenges Ali for Queen Bee and Aria learns something shocking about her dad.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Happy Halloween, ghouls and gourds!

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Keep Exploring
    Loading...