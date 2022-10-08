Halloween Episodes You Can Stream On Netflix, Crave & Disney+ In Canada During Spooky Season
Get into the spirit! 🎃👻
With the spooky season upon us, there are so many Halloween episodes of TV shows that you can stream on Netflix, Crave and Disney+ in Canada.
It's the time for going out to haunted houses, corn mazes and pumpkin patches or just spending a night at home and getting in the spooky spirit with good old-fashioned TV.
A lot of shows have done Halloween episodes whether they're comedies — like The Office and Friends — or dramas — like This Is Us and Stranger Things — and that means you have a lot of options to choose from.
So, if you're looking for ideas on what to watch, here are 13 Halloween episodes that you can stream in Canada on Netflix, Crave and Disney+!
The Office
Episode: "Halloween" — season 2, episode 5
Description: Michael has to fire someone from the Scranton branch, as mandated by corporate, but he leaves it to the last minute which means someone gets axed while in their Halloween costume.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Friends
Episode: "The One with the Halloween Party" — season 8, episode 6
Description: Monica and Chandler throw a Halloween party that leads to hilarious hijinks including Phoebe crushing on her twin's fiancée, Rachel giving out all the candy to one kid and Joey dressing up as Chandler.
Where To Watch: Crave
Black-ish
Episode: "The Prank King" — season 1, episode 6
Description: Dre fears his Halloween fun will be ruined when the older kids resist the family's tradition of seeing who can pull the most ridiculous pranks on each other.
Where To Watch: Disney+
Modern Family
Episode: "Halloween" — season 2, episode 6
Description: Claire needs the family's help to run Halloween smoothly at their house. Jay and Manny have fun at Gloria's expense, and the holiday brings back painful memories for Cameron.
Where To Watch: Disney+
New Girl
Episode: "Halloween" — season 2, episode 6
Description: Jess gets a job at a haunted house for Halloween and the whole gang goes there. Nick's fears cause problems for Jess in the haunted house.
Where To Watch: Disney+
Fresh Off The Boat
Episode: "Miracle on Dead Street" — season 1, episode 5
Description: As the Huangs get ready for their first Halloween in the suburbs, Louis tries to turn their street into a top destination for trick-or-treaters.
Where To Watch: Disney+
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Episode: "Halloween" — season 2, episode 6
Description: On Halloween, Buffy and her friends get their costumes at a shop where customers turn into whatever costume they're wearing.
Where To Watch: Disney+
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Episode: "Hex and the Single Guy" — season 4, episode 7
Description: Hilary makes the family go to a psychic for a séance. When Will doesn't believe that the psychic is real and mocks him, the psychic curses him.
Where To Watch: Crave
This Is Us
Episode: "The 20's" — season 2, episode 6
Description: Trick-or-treating with the kids goes sideways for Jack and Rebecca. Many years later, The Big Three each have life-changing Halloweens.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Euphoria
Episode: "The Next Episode" — season 1, episode 6
Description: On Halloween, Jules starts exhibiting concerning behaviour, Cassie spends time with Daniel, Kat keeps pushing Ethan away and Nate comes up with a plan.
Where To Watch: Crave
Stranger Things
Episode: "Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak" — season 1, episode 6
Description: Will sees something terrible on Halloween, Mike wonders whether Eleven's still out there and Nancy wrestles with the truth about Barb.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Superstore
Episode: "Sal's Dead" — season 3, episode 5
Description: A dead body is discovered in the store on Halloween which sends workers into a panic and confuses the shoppers.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Pretty Little Liars
Episode: "The First Secret" — season 2, episode 13
Description: On the last Halloween before Alison went missing, the friends hope to get invited to Noel's Halloween party, Jenna challenges Ali for Queen Bee and Aria learns something shocking about her dad.
Where To Watch: Netflix
Happy Halloween, ghouls and gourds!