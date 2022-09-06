Pumpkinferno Is Returning To 2 Ontario Cities & You Can Explore Starlit Halloween Trails
Tickets are on sale now.🎃
If you are looking for evening Halloween events in Ontario but aren't a fan of ghouls and gore, there is a trail of glowing jack-o-lanterns that you should check out.
Pumpkinferno is back at two Ontario locations this year; Fort Henry in Kingston and Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.
As of September 30, you can wander through a world worthy of Jack Skellington as you admire over 7,000 pumpkins within 21 different exhibits.
A mix of history and Halloween spectacle, this annual event is a self-guided tour of thousands of pumpkins set up against historic backdrops. Once the sky turns dark, the artificial carved pumpkins are set ablaze under the stars.
Upper Canada Village has seven new festive exhibits to showcase including a Lovers' Lane filled with famous couples, Legendary Lore featuring mythical creatures and a tropical scene at Flamingo Fiesta.
Keep your eyes peeled for returning fan favourites too like the music-filled gourds of Mercury in Retrograde.
Fort Henry also has seven new pumpkin displays including Creatures of the Current, Power to the Pumpkins and a custom one honouring Mark Bennett, the long-time leader of the Fort Henry Guard. There is an interactive zone with more pumpkins, a game show and family-friendly activities.
Tickets are on sale now for both cities and are $20 per person. They are sold in 30-minute time slots and need to be purchased online before visiting. Dress for the weather as the installation is primarily outside.
Pumpkinferno
Price: $20 per person
When: Open September 30, 2022, until October 31, 2022
Address: Fort Henry, Kingston & Upper Canada Village, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're visiting Halloweentown as you discover thousands of uniquely carved pumpkins in a number of different themes.
