A Historic Prison In Ontario Is Getting A Starlit Trail Of Glowing Pumpkins This Fall
It's "Canada's oldest and most notorious maximum security prison."
Get out your spooky season bucketlist, because we have a new addition for you. A former Ontario maximum security prison is transforming into an all-out pumpkin land and you can explore a trail full of jack-o-lanterns beneath the starry sky.
The Kingston Penitentiary, "Canada's oldest and most notorious maximum security prison" is hosting Pumpkinferno for the first time ever.
The spooky event will take place from September 29 to October 26, 2023 and will turn the historic prison into a Halloween-themed extravaganza.
You can explore "an enchanted wonderland of glowing pumpkins" and expect a "spectacular outdoor experience like no other."
The moonlit outdoor trail will feature tons of hand-carved artificial pumpkins which have been created from molds of real pumpkins. You can wander along the path and take in the sights of the historic penitentiary in a whole new light.
This isn't the only place where you can enjoy Pumpkinferno. The event will also be returning for its 12th season at Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg on September 29. The historic village will be transformed into a Halloween land with over 7,000 glowing pumpkins to explore.
The event will feature new exhibits this year so you can expect to see some unique sites and installations as you stroll along the illuminated path.
Tickets for both events are already available online and cost $21 per person at the Kingston Pen and $22 per person at Upper Canada Village.
If you're looking for a brand new spooky experience this fall season then you might want to plan a road trip to prison (for the pumpkins, of course).
Pumpkinferno at Kingston Pen
Price: $21 per adult
When: September 29 to October 26, 2023
Address: 560 King St. W., Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a glowing trail of pumpkins at "Canada's oldest and most notorious maximum security prison."
