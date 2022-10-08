This Halloween Event In Ontario Has A Trail Of Glowing Pumpkins & Creepy Campfire Stories
Learn some scary science too.
You don't need to walk from house to house this Halloween season in order to get some tricks and treats.
Pumpkinferno is back to Sudbury's Science North — home of the Big Nickel — and it becomes a Halloween wonderland for the month of October.
Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. this month, you can walk by glowing pumpkin displays, hear spooky tales by a campfire and visit some creepy science exhibits.
The magical pumpkin trail has 19 unique displays along a 250-metre pathway. Three new sets have been added this year and the centre has made fun changes to the trail.
This glowing experience lasts about 30 to 40 minutes and ends near the Copper Cauldron Café. You can then cozy up by a campfire while listening to creepy tales.
You can learn some strange science at multiple exhibits and shows. The 'Creep it Real' science performance takes place outside near the pumpkins and you can also watch falconry shows, a critter show with bugs, bats and reptiles and discover the reason things glow in the dark.
On October 20 there will be a special event for the unveiling of the book Nightmare Fuel: The Science of Horror Films. You can listen to the science behind why horror movies give us the chills. It includes access to Pumpkinferno and refreshments.
Tickets can be purchased online and are $11 for members and $13 for the general public.
Halloween at Dynamic Earth
Price: $11 for members, $13 for the public
When: Fridays to Sundays in October
Address: 122 Big Nickel Rd., Sudbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: Science North turns into a Halloween wonderland in October and you can stroll along a glowing pumpkin trail, learn some spooky science and hear haunted tales by a fire pit.
