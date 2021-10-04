7 Halloween Events In Ontario Where You Can Explore Magical Trails Of Glowing Pumpkins
Think thousands of lit up Jack-o'-lanterns! 🎃
There is more to do this spooky season than watching horror movies and eating a bag of candy. You won't want to miss these Halloween events in Ontario, where you can explore magical trails of glowing pumpkins.
Some of them have thousands of carved pumpkins so spectacular you won't believe your eyes. While other light shows, you can stay warm in your car as you drive through a Halloween wonderland.
The next time you are looking for something fun to do, why not visit one of the events below?
Pumpkinferno At Upper Canada Village
Price: $20 per person
When: September 24 – October 31
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: This fall, there will be around 7000 carved pumpkins and several new exhibits like The Roaring 20s and Area 51.
Spooktacular Light Show Mississauga
Price: $25+ per vehicle
When: September 30 - November 7
Address: 6845 Millcreek Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Along the 2-kilometre road, you'll drive-thru a light tunnel and see tons of illuminated displays.
Pumpkinferno At Science North
Price: $11 for members and $13 for the general public
When: October 2 - October 30 (Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.)
Address: 122 Big Nickel Rd., Sudbury, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here you can follow the trail with over 3000 pumpkins and then take a seat next to a campfire and listen to spooky stories.
Pumpkins After Dark
Price: $39+ per vehicle
When: September 17 - November 7
Address: 8560 Tremaine Road, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: The popular event is back, and this year you can look forward to tons of new displays and over 7000 pumpkins.
Spooktacular Light Show Markham
Price: $25+ per vehicle
When: September 30 - November 7
Address: 1801 Bur Oak Ave., Markham, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical drive-thru festival will have over 1.5 twinkling lights.
Pumpkinferno At Fort Henry
Price: $18 per person
When: October 1 – October 31
Address: 1 Fort Henry Dr., Kingston, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is the first year Pumpkinferno is at Fort Henry, and you'll be able to walk under the starry sky to see the dazzling pumpkin displays.
Halloween Nights Of Lights
Price: $25+ per vehicle
When: October 1 - October 31
Address: 6 Newkirk Rd., Richmond Hill, ON
Why You Need To Go: Halloween Nights Of Lights will be even bigger this year, with animated light displays and a drive-thru Trick Or Treat Lane.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
