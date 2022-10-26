Ontario's Halloween Weather Forecast Just Dropped & You're Going To Need A Bigger Umbrella
If you're going as Mary Poppins, you win.
Ontario's weather forecast and Halloween have a rocky relationship. To put things mildly, this year will be no exception. So you'll either want to pick a costume that accessorizes with an umbrella or stay inside.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a moisture-fueled pattern will creep into southern Ontario just in time for this year's Monster Mash, bringing enough rain to soak treat-or-treaters from most corners of the province.
Don't worry, though. That $300 House Of The Dragoncostume you splurged on won't completely go to waste, as showers will be light enough to carry on without being drenched.
"Showers are expected to be light, so Halloween plans should not be cancelled, just have some waterproof gear on standby," an excerpt from the report reads.
Regions like the Greater Toronto Area, Niagara, Middlesex-London and Windsor-Essex will record between 1 to 5 millimetres of rain on Monday, October 31, 2022, with the former recording just two hours of sunlight.
So, anyone who needs a gloomy atmosphere to get spooky doesn't have to worry about getting a tan and ruining their spot-on Wednesday Addams costume.
What Should You Do For Halloween This Year?
Plan for soggy trick-or-treaters. If you've got apple cider, warm it up and hand it out with your candy because things could get miserable for the kids. You'll also want to stay up-to-date on your local forecast.
"There is some uncertainty in how far north this rain will spread by the trick-or-treating hours, therefore residents in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec should check back in with the forecast on any additional changes," TWN concludes.