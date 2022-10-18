Ontario's Winter Weather Forecast Shows The Cold Is Moving In Much Sooner Than Expected
Fall isn't sticking around for long.
Ontario's weather forecast is doing it's absolute most to remind residents that winter is around the corner this week.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), most provincial regions will record well below seasonal temperatures through mid-October, with rounds of heavy snow expected to creep into northern areas such as Cochrane, Timmins, and Chapleau.
Bundling up, hiding inside, and waiting for spring might be your initial reaction to this dismal news. However, an incoming pattern reversal will give anyone planning to go as something summery for Halloween a chance to go out without a parka.
The milder pattern is set to bump temperatures above seasonable during the final week of October, allowing residents one last chance to enjoy fall foliage in a sweater before plunging Ontario into the long, dark, cold winter.
"We will see a period of above normal temperatures before we resume our inevitable slide into winter once we get into November," TWN reports.
Autumn will be fighting a losing battle next month, with winter expected to dominate by mid-November, destroying any hopes of having another slow start to the snowy season.
"As we look ahead to the second half of November through December, we expect a colder pattern will return to Ontario and Quebec, giving this region a quicker start to winter than we have become accustomed to seeing in recent years," it adds.
So, you'll want to ensure that any outdoor plans you have are locked in for the end of the month when you'll have a chance to enjoy them.