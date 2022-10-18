This New Winter Forecast Says Parts Of Canada Are In For 'A Quicker Start To Winter' Than Usual
Most of the country is expected to get colder-than-normal temperatures! 🥶
A new version of Canada's winter forecast is out now and it predicts that some parts of the country will get "a quicker start to winter" than normal this year!
The Weather Network released a preliminary winter forecast that features a major pattern shift, as widespread colder-than-normal temperatures are expected to take hold for the season.
For most of the country — from the Northwest Territories and down across Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec — these cold temperatures are forecasted while near-normal temperatures are expected elsewhere.
Only the southern parts of Atlantic Canada are predicted to get above seasonal temperatures this winter.
According to The Weather Network, a colder pattern will make its way into Ontario and Quebec at the end of November and through December, which will bring about "a quicker start to winter than we have become accustomed to."
Then, during January and February, there's some uncertainty about what the dominant pattern will be in Canada.
It's possible that a typical La Niña winter pattern will take hold with colder than normal temperatures — including periods of severe cold — focused on western Canada and milder temperatures sometimes surging north into eastern Canada.
However, there is also potential for those months to feature milder weather in western Canada and colder conditions from the central Prairies all the way to the Maritimes.
Get the winter jackets ready!
What is Canada's winter weather forecast?
The Farmers' Almanac winter forecast called for cold temperatures and intense storms throughout Canada. Arctic air could drop temperatures down to minus 40 C in eastern parts of the country in January.
Then, a storm in February could bring up to 60 centimetres of snow to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.
Canada's winter forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted "surprise shots of extra-deep cold" in parts of the country along with major snowstorms and increased snowfalls in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.
Also, most of B.C. and southern parts of the Prairies will be more wet than white.
What is Ontario winter forecast?
According to the month-by-month winter forecast for Canada put out by the Old Farmer's Almanac, Ontario's winter weather forecast starts with a flip-flop between snowy and cold conditions, as well as periods of rain and mild temperatures in November.
December is expected to have sometimes heavy snowy periods along with "bitter cold" that's broken up by a brief stretch of rain and mild temperatures.
Then, every week of January could have snow with a few days of mild temperatures before it turns "very cold."
In February, it's calling for sun but cold in southern parts of Ontario before periods of snow and rain move in. Near the end of the month, the weather is forecasted to be cold with flurries and then snow mixed with rain.
What is BC's winter forecast?
B.C.'s month-by-moth winter forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac calls for rain and snow showers in the north and rainy, mild periods in the south at the start of November.
Periods of rain and snow showers with cold temperatures are said to be broken up by a stretch of mild conditions in the middle of the month.
December is forecasted to start with sunny conditions along with rain and snow showers. The weather will be snowy and turn "frigid" at the end of the year.
In January, rain and snow showers will dominate and temperatures will go between cold and mild.
The February forecast is said to have a mix of flurries, rain, cold and sunshine!