BC's Month-By-Month Winter Weather Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When To Expect Snow
It looks like a slushy mess!
B.C.'s weather forecast for this winter dropped and the month-by-month prediction shows just when British Columbians can expect snow to hit the province.
Vancouver's weather forecast usually looks pretty rainy throughout the winter, but this year will see above-normal snowfall in the southern parts of the province, according to the forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Average precipitation will likely be above normal though, so don't worry, Vancouver will still live up to its nickname of Raincouver.
You'll want to get that big winter coat ready because the forecast said the "snowiest periods will be in late November, early and late December, and late January."
Spring will look pretty typical in terms of weather, and Old Farmer's Almanac is already predicting that the summer in B.C. will be warmer than average and extra rainy.
But don't get ahead of yourself, we have to get through the winter first!
November
Winter may start on December 21, but the weather in B.C. will have you in the holiday spirit before then. Rainfall is expected to be above average, with "snow showers north" to start the month. Mid-November is expected to be sunny but "quite cold," and the month will end with a period of rain and "very cold" temperatures before getting mild again.
December
After a flip-flop of a month in November, December is looking a bit more predictable. The first part will be sunny with "periods of rain and snow," then a spurt of chilly weather before becoming mild again. The last part of the month is going to be consistently cold, with some flurries and snow showers in the mix.
The first time the province is expected to be "snowy" is at the very end of December, so you might be able to skip the intense shovelling until then — if you're lucky.
January
The New Year is supposed to kick off with some rain on the coast and snow showers inland, as well as cold temperatures. What a way to ring in 2023!
The middle of the month will be sunnier in the north, with more showers in the south. The pattern of rain on the coast and snow inland will continue through, getting milder by the end of the month.
February
Flurries are expected to start the month out, along with – surprise, surprise – rain. There is some good news, though, in that it's supposed to be sunny in the south for a bit before turning cold again. After that, it's back to the mild but rainy weather, with "a few showers" on the coast and a sunny but cold inland toward February's end.
March
Rain and snow showers are supposed to hit in the north, with a chilly rain in the south at the start of March. Things are expected to switch mid-month with "a few showers north, sunny south" in the cards. The end of the month will be a mix of rain and snow, but with mild temperatures.
April
You can breathe a sigh of relief because April will start out sunny, albeit with a few showers and mild temperatures. That will last until the end of the month when it's predicted to be rainy and cool.