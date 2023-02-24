Metro Vancouver's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 30 cm Of Snow & Here's When It's Coming
Get ready for a weekend of wintry weather!
If you thought you had your fill of winter weather this year, think again. The Vancouver weather forecast has other ideas, with heavy snow forecasted to hit the city this weekend.
The Environment Canada special weather statement said heavy snow is expected to hit Metro Vancouver on Saturday night with totals ranging from 10 to 30 centimetres.
EC said the wintry weather is expected to impact Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, Whistler, and the Sea to Sky highway.
You might wake up Saturday morning to some light flurries and they are likely going to get more intense going into the evening. Luckily the snow is expected to slow down early on Sunday morning in most places.
"A significant weather system will push across the South Coast this weekend bringing widespread snow to the region," EC said.
Looks like this Sunday is going to be a day spent shovelling for lots of people. Just how much snow needs to be shovelled though is hard to say.
"Due to the variability in the track of the low pressure system and the strength of the Arctic outflow winds, there is some uncertainty associated with the exact snowfall amounts. Current guidance suggests total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 cm with near 30 cm possible over upslope regions and higher terrain," EC said.
They also warned people to be prepared for challenging travel conditions on Saturday night and into Sunday.