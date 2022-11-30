Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

8 Wild TikToks Of The Vancouver Snowstorm That Prove The City Can't Handle It (VIDEOS)

People are calling 15cm a "snowpocalypse."

Bus sliding in Vancouver snow. Right: People pushing a car in Vancouver.

Bus sliding in Vancouver snow. Right: People pushing a car in Vancouver.

People in Vancouver aren't used to getting very much snow, and it really shows. Yesterday, the weather forecast called for 15 centimetres of Vancouver snow, and these TikToks show just how ill-equipped the city was to handle it.

While Canada is known as the Great White North for a reason, people in Vancouver usually escape the trials of winter weather for the most part. But when they are faced with a snowy winter day, it's a mess.

People were slipping and sliding all over the roads in dangerous weather conditions.

It’s snowing in Vancouver 🥹❄️ The city is expecting up to 15 cm of snow! 👀 🎥: @crisrioss #vancouver #snowinvancouver #vancouverbc #vancouverweather #snowincanada #canadaweather #vancouvercanada #fyp

Even people who weren't driving suffered from the wild roads and traffic. It was a long night for many Vancouverites, to say the least.

been waiting for an hour … every bus keeps canceling :) #vancouver #ubc #snow

Even if you did make it onto the bus, it seems you were in for a risky ride.

Vancouver snowpocalypse ft, my husband’s commentary #snowstorm2022 #vancouversnow #vancouverbc

It's almost as if people hadn't seen snow before. Other people around Canada are probably shaking their heads.

Stay at home peeps #snow #vancouver #wild

Some people would say "snowpocalypse" is a *slight* exaggeration when it's only 15 centimetres of snow...

Once again Vancouver is a mess after one big snowfall. Stay safe out there everyone! #fyp #foryou #vancouver #vancouversnow #snowday #traffic #accident #snowpocalypse #fail #smh #DoTheSmartThings #nightdrive #canadalife #winterfails #bc

Some people were looking at hours of waiting in traffic, thanks to the number of accidents.

Help! #vancouver #vancouverbc #vancouversnow #snowday #firstsbowoftheseason #vancouver_surrey

Most people knew what was coming as soon as the snow started falling. Vancouverites and snow historically don't get along, so at least there's some consistency!

Coming from Alberta this is agony #yvr #FlexEveryAngle #vancouversnow

At least some people were enjoying the winter weather, though!

POV: When it snows in Vancouver #vancouversnow #vancity #dadsoftiktok

Good luck out there, Vancouver!

