8 Wild TikToks Of The Vancouver Snowstorm That Prove The City Can't Handle It (VIDEOS)
People are calling 15cm a "snowpocalypse."
People in Vancouver aren't used to getting very much snow, and it really shows. Yesterday, the weather forecast called for 15 centimetres of Vancouver snow, and these TikToks show just how ill-equipped the city was to handle it.
While Canada is known as the Great White North for a reason, people in Vancouver usually escape the trials of winter weather for the most part. But when they are faced with a snowy winter day, it's a mess.
People were slipping and sliding all over the roads in dangerous weather conditions.
@narcityvancouver
It's snowing in Vancouver 🥹❄️ The city is expecting up to 15 cm of snow! 👀 🎥: @crisrioss
Even people who weren't driving suffered from the wild roads and traffic. It was a long night for many Vancouverites, to say the least.
Even if you did make it onto the bus, it seems you were in for a risky ride.
@marinapedisic
Vancouver snowpocalypse ft, my husband's commentary
It's almost as if people hadn't seen snow before. Other people around Canada are probably shaking their heads.
Some people would say "snowpocalypse" is a *slight* exaggeration when it's only 15 centimetres of snow...
@itswilleh
Once again Vancouver is a mess after one big snowfall. Stay safe out there everyone!
Some people were looking at hours of waiting in traffic, thanks to the number of accidents.
@bready_krueger
Help!
Most people knew what was coming as soon as the snow started falling. Vancouverites and snow historically don't get along, so at least there's some consistency!
At least some people were enjoying the winter weather, though!
Good luck out there, Vancouver!