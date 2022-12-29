TikToker Shows What Living Oceanfront In Vancouver Looks Like After Major Flooding & Yikes
"They're gonna come back to a major insurance claim."
This Vancouver TikToker is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like living near the ocean when flooding happens, and it's not good.
Over the past few days, Vancouver was hit with a king tide that caused significant flooding and a ton of damage — which also included this ocean-side apartment building.
According to a statement from The City of Vancouver, even the iconic Vancouver seawall had to close down on December 27, due to the storm.
TikToker @frenchiebullylover is showing what the extreme weather did to his building's parkade in North Vancouver and there was so much water that the parked cars were practically swimming in it.
"So, here's one of the downfalls of living oceanfront in Vancouver... the ocean is actually coming into our building," the TikToker said.
"This is P1, so we haven't even gone down to P2," he added.
Not to mention, more than a few "high-value vehicles" were seen parked with their covers on — all while appearing to be tire-deep in ocean water.
After the water cleared from the parkade the next day, he noted just how high the water line was initially sitting.
"About three feet of water," he said.
The TikTokers parkade wasn't the only thing to be affected by the floods, he said his storage unit got it good, too.
In the video you can see water dripping down from the ceiling. The TikToker suspected that about three feet of water was sitting in there, too.
"Huge insurance claim," he added.
