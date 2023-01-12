The Vancouver Weather Forecast Looks Wet AF & '60 Hours Of Rain' Is Expected In Parts Of BC
"A series of storms are expected to drench parts of the Pacific Northwest."
The Vancouver weather forecast is looking like a wet mess, so you might want to re-think your weekend plans.
Parts of B.C. will have 60 hours of rain in store, but skiers will be excited to know that the heavy precipitation means fresh snow.
The Weather Network said a unique atmospheric river is coming through, which has a "concerning" duration. TWN said that the province is going to get a taste of California's atmospheric river activity by the end of the week.
"A strong low is churning in the eastern Pacific, but even more remarkable is the sheer size. At over 3,000 kilometres wide, it's on the upper end of what the atmosphere is capable of generating," TWN said.
While Victoria is likely going to get away with "just a handful of millimetres," other cities in B.C. can expect over 100mm of rainfall. The forecast shows Vancouver getting more than other parts of the province.
By late on Thursday, TWN said that ski hills around Metro Vancouver will be getting rain. But if you're hoping to head out on the slops. Whistler will be a better option as TWN said the area is going to get mostly snow.
Environment Canada has rainfall warnings in effect for East Vancouver Island, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast, and West Vancouver Island. EC said up to 100 mm of rain is expected in Metro Vancouver by Friday.
The rain is expected to taper off into showers on Saturday.
"This system comes as California continues to be hounded with torrential rainfall and damaging winds, which have caused major flooding and power outages for many parts of the state. Many residents in Southern California were forced to evacuate from their homes due to increased risk of flooding and the potential for mudslides," TWN added.