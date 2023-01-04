Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Major Storm Will Be Hitting California & 'Life-Threatening' Flooding Is Expected

Rain alerts are undergoing.

Desk Editor, Texas
A flooded street in Long Beach, CA.

Juan Camilo Bernal | Dreamstime

California is under inclement weather alerts during the next few days. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a major storm will be hitting the Golden State and could be generating life-threatening floods, strong winds, and power outages.

The National Weather Service of Los Angeles stated that it’s crucial to understand the dangers of flooding, as only six inches of water can knock over and carry away a person, while, on the other hand, only 12 inches of water are needed to move a vehicle.

Evacuation warnings were issued by the Los Angeles County authorities, urging people living in unincorporated county areas near the Lake Fire and north of the Bobcat Fire burn scars to prepare and follow any instructions from emergency responders in case an Evacuation Order is lifted.

Additionally, rainfalls are expected until next week.

"Conditions will deteriorate in California today into tonight with heavy precipitation rates and gusty winds. Expect dangerous wintry mountain travel and considerable flooding impacts at lower elevations," the National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted. "Additional rounds of heavy precipitation arrive Saturday and again Monday."

The Sierra Nevada Mountains area will also register heavy snow during the upcoming days, the NWS notified.

This storm comes shortly after another one registered during the New Year, which left two people dead. It also resulted in highway closures and stranded motorists.

The Red Cross in the Northern California Coastal Region reminds people that creeks and rivers are already full due to the previously mentioned storm. So, it is vital to stay off bridges over fast-moving water.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Fernanda Leon
    Desk Editor, Texas
    Fernanda Leon is an Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on Texas and is based in El Paso, Texas.
