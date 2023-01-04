A Major Storm Will Be Hitting California & 'Life-Threatening' Flooding Is Expected
Rain alerts are undergoing.
California is under inclement weather alerts during the next few days. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a major storm will be hitting the Golden State and could be generating life-threatening floods, strong winds, and power outages.
The National Weather Service of Los Angeles stated that it’s crucial to understand the dangers of flooding, as only six inches of water can knock over and carry away a person, while, on the other hand, only 12 inches of water are needed to move a vehicle.
\u201cAnother bout of significant rain is about to affect Southern California. It is CRUCIAL to understand the dangers of flooding. Just 6 inches of water can knock you off your feet and 12 inches can carry away your car. When driving remember to TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN!! #CAwx #LArain\u201d— NWS Los Angeles (@NWS Los Angeles) 1672852291
Evacuation warnings were issued by the Los Angeles County authorities, urging people living in unincorporated county areas near the Lake Fire and north of the Bobcat Fire burn scars to prepare and follow any instructions from emergency responders in case an Evacuation Order is lifted.
Additionally, rainfalls are expected until next week.
"Conditions will deteriorate in California today into tonight with heavy precipitation rates and gusty winds. Expect dangerous wintry mountain travel and considerable flooding impacts at lower elevations," the National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted. "Additional rounds of heavy precipitation arrive Saturday and again Monday."
\u201cConditions will deteriorate in California today into tonight with heavy precipitation rates and gusty winds. Expect dangerous wintry mountain travel and considerable flooding impacts at lower elevations.\n\nAdditional rounds of heavy precipitation arrive Saturday, and again Monday.\u201d— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWS Weather Prediction Center) 1672853379
The Sierra Nevada Mountains area will also register heavy snow during the upcoming days, the NWS notified.
This storm comes shortly after another one registered during the New Year, which left two people dead. It also resulted in highway closures and stranded motorists.
The Red Cross in the Northern California Coastal Region reminds people that creeks and rivers are already full due to the previously mentioned storm. So, it is vital to stay off bridges over fast-moving water.
