Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
california weather

14 People Died In California Flooding On 5-Year Anniversary of Montecito Mudslides (VIDEOS)

A five-year old boy was reportedly swept away.

Florida Associate Editor
Flooding in Santa Barbara. Right: Flooded streets.

Flooding in Santa Barbara. Right: Flooded streets.

adventure_traveler_ | TikTok, watersigns10 | TikTok

It's been five years since 23 people were killed in the Montecito Mudslide on January 9, 2018. Now, the Southern California area is experiencing similarly dangerous weather with a death toll of at least 14 people.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

It's hitting Santa Barabara, Montecito, and is expected to reach Los Angeles. Residents from these areas were forced to evacuate.

Recently, a five-year-old boy was reportedly swept away as the vehicle he was in was overcome by water, according to BBC.

Actor Billy Baldwin shared a video from Santa Barbara, revealing the strong waters rushing through the creek.

Additionally, Ellen Degeneres was forced to evacuate in Montecito, and she took a video to show her view of the flooding happening.

"Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground, so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe, everyone," her caption reads.

Governor Gavin Newsom held a State of Emergency press conference on January 9, warning citizens to be safe and "hyper-vigilant."

A Federal Emergency Declaration was approved by President Joe Biden's office, giving the state full government support in relief efforts.

"There are still several days of severe winter weather ahead, and we need all Californians to be alert and heed the advice of emergency officials," Newsom said. "Thanks to the President signing off on our request for an emergency declaration, we are mobilizing all available resources at every level of government to protect lives and limit storm damage."

The Governor proposed a budget of $202 million in new investments for long-term flood prevention in the upcoming state budget.

In some areas where the weather has calmed down a bit, the flooding remains, though people were seen kayaking around town on the main roads.

Some photos show vehicles completely submerged underwater.

First responders and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are doing everything they can to keep the cities safe and provide resources for those who need them.

From Your Site Articles
    Jenna Kelley
    Florida Associate Editor
    Jenna Kelley is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s USA Desk focused on trends and celebrities in Florida and is based in Miami-Fort Lauderdale in Florida.
Recommended For You

Loading...