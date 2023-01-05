BC's Weather Forecast Calls For Powerful Winds & There's A Risk Of Power Outages In Vancouver
Winds could get up to 90 km/h in some places.
The Vancouver weather forecast might blow you away, literally. A special weather statement was issued for the Metro Vancouver area, warning people about powerful winds expected on Thursday night.
Environment Canada said that the strong gusts could lead to building damage, power outages, and fallen tree branches.
The special weather statement released on Thursday, January 5, said to expect strong southwest winds "of 60 km/h gusting to 80 km/h will develop early this evening over Metro Vancouver regions near the Strait of Georgia. Winds will ease near midnight."
The statement is in effect for areas of Metro Vancouver including North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, and Delta.
Environment Canada also has wind warnings in effect for East Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, Howe Sound, North Vancouver Island, Southern Gulf Islands, Sunshine Coast, and West Vancouver Island.
People on Vancouver Island could see the wind come sooner than those in Metro Vancouver.
For Greater Victoria, EC said that the winds are expected to start late on Thursday afternoon and last until around midnight. Winds of up to 70 to 90 km/h are expected "near Haro Strait and exposed coastal sections of the Strait of Georgia," the warning said.
The EC announcement also warned of possible damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and to windows, due to the gusts.
The Weather Network said in a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver that the strongest winds are expected near the water.