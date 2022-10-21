BC's Weather Forecast Calls For A 'Parade Of Storms' That Could Have 'Detrimental Effects'
The storms "could lead to localized flooding concerns."
After an unusually warm fall, a "parade of storms" is headed for B.C. that's expected to bring lots of rain and some snow, which might lead to flooding concerns. The mix of the two also means some spots might be facing a pretty slushy week ahead.
The Weather Network warned people in the province to "get ready for a significant pattern change" going into next week. The heavy rain that will likely come is "desperately" needed, TWN added.
The province has been facing air quality warnings due to wildfire smoke in B.C. and Washington. Some areas in the province are also experiencing severe droughts.
"Folks across the South Coast and Vancouver Island jumped into Level 5 drought conditions, the worst category on the B.C. Government’s scale measuring the intensity of prolonged dryness across the province," TWN said.
Hopefully, British Columbians can get some relief from the change in weather.
"We're watching the likelihood of a parade of storms swirling into the West Coast through next week that could bring significant precipitation," TWN said. The rainfall in coastal areas specifically will be significant, they added.
TWN also warned that although rain is needed, it could also have "detrimental effects."
"Water doesn't absorb into parched soil very well, so the impending round of storms — and their associated heavy rainfall — could lead to localized flooding concerns," it said.
\u201cStorms will wash over British Columbia one after the other beginning this weekend, bringing significant precipitation to areas that desperately need it. #BCStorm #BCDrought https://t.co/EXM5gaRx8Y\u201d— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1666369800
The rain is predicted to start on Friday and Saturday, on the South Coast of Vancouver Island. Around 10 to 20 millimetres of rain may come to the Lower Mainland.
The real rain is expected to come later in the weekend though and will go on into the week ahead. Most of the province will feel the effects of the storm, getting a mix of snow and rain.
"Several low-pressure systems will move into the B.C. coast from Alaska, bringing a widespread potential for rain and snow to much of the province."
TWN said they still aren't sure exactly which communities will "experience the bulk of the active weather," but it's safe to say that if you live in the province you should prepare for some pretty intense weather.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.