BC's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 25 cm Of Snow This Week & Here's When To Get A Shovel
It's going to be "much cooler than normal."
B.C.'s weather has been especially chilly lately, and now parts of the province will get even more snow thanks to an Article outflow.
Get out the shovel and snowboots today, because up to 25 centimetres of snow is predicted. Even the Lower Mainland will see some flurries this week, even though it seems way too early for that.
The Weather Network said that "the unseasonable chill descending on the region" is thanks to an Artic outflow that will "allow cold air to spill south and keep much of southwestern B.C. much cooler than normal for early November."
Throughout the start of the week "frigid air" is expected through the Interior of the province and towards the coast. On Monday, TWN said that the temperatures will be around 5-7 degrees below the season average, and that this will last into the weekend.
Vancouver, known for its lack of snow, will apparently "struggle to climb out of the lower single digits by the middle of the week and overnight lows could dip below freezing every night through at least Saturday," TWN added.
Although the Lower Mainland isn't getting hit by the Artic air, flurries are expected in some areas, like Surrey and Burnaby.
TWN said that there have been Artic outflow warnings issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for the inland and coastal parts of the Central Coast. According to them, the cold winds could get up to 110 km/h, and wind chills might be close to -20 degrees. This bitterly cold weather is supposed to last until Wednesday.
As for the snow dump, areas with higher elevation can expect anything from 10-25 centimetres throughout Monday.