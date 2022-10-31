12-Hour Blizzard In Nunavut Is A 'Reminder' Of What's Coming For The Rest Of Canada This Winter
Winter is coming, Canada! A 12-hour blizzard seen in northern Canada is a "stark reminder" of what's to come down south, according to experts.
According to The Weather Network, an intense winter storm in Nunavut serves as a "chilling" sign of what's in store for the rest of the country come the winter season.
The region was hit with its first blizzard of the season on Friday, bringing winds with speeds of over 100 km/h, and 15-20 centimetres of snow in Iqaluit, according to reports.
The region was hit with its first blizzard of the season on Friday, bringing winds with speeds of over 100 km/h, and 15-20 centimetres of snow in Iqaluit, according to reports.
The Nunavut capital saw 12 hours of blizzard conditions, according to TWN, with the wintry weather shutting down schools and many community services.
According to CBC, Iqaluit was under a severe weather warning for most of Friday, with "visibility occasionally near zero" due to blowing snow.
The Nunavut capital saw 12 hours of blizzard conditions, according to TWN, with the wintry weather shutting down schools and many community services.
As of Monday, the hamlet of Coral Harbour is still under a blizzard warning, with gusty winds, heavy snowfall and frequent near-zero visibility due to blowing snow expected, according to Environment Canada.
According to TWN, the blizzard is a "sign of things to come in the south," serving as a "reminder to the rest of Canada that winter weather is coming, whether or not people are ready for it."
Canada winter weather forecast 2022
Earlier this month, TWN released a new version of Canada's winter forecast for 2022 predicting that colder-than-normal temperatures will take hold for most of the country — a flip from the warmer-than-normal fall season many experienced.
Provinces and territories in the country's centre (the Northwest Territories, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec) are expected to see these colder temperatures, while near-normal temperatures are expected elsewhere.
The only regions predicted to get above-seasonal temperatures this season are southern parts of Atlantic Canada.
A long-range weather forecast by the Farmers' Almanac also calls for intense storms throughout the country during the season.
Canada's snow months
On October 21, Canada's Prairie provinces got hit with the country's first major snowfall, which caused power outages, road closures and dangerous driving conditions.
As for when other parts of Canada could start seeing snow, the Weather Network revealed that Toronto saw snow as early as October 27 in 2018 and that Vancouver last saw it as early as November 18 in 2011.
