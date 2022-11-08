Parts Of Canada Are In For A Huge Snowstorm & It'll Be Like Something From A 'Disaster Film'
Some regions could see more than 30 centimetres of snow! ❄️🥶
It's time to get out your winter boots and parkas, as Canada's weather forecast says parts of the country are in for a hefty amount of snow this week.
According to The Weather Network, residents in Eastern Canada are set to see wintry weather that's "seemingly more fit for a blockbuster disaster film."
The region is in for an early-season snowstorm as two weather systems are set to merge over the area, bringing "a plethora of precipitation types."
According to TWN, a Colorado low — a weather system that forms near the state before sweeping into Canada — is set to bring in 10-20 centimetres of snow as well as a mix of ice, rain and gusty winds to northern Ontario ahead of the weekend before moving east.
TWN says "very heavy snow" is predicted to fall from northwestern Ontario through the northeast and into western Quebec as the weekend starts.
Areas west and north of Lake Superior, including Thunder Bay and an "extensive stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway," could even see more than 30 centimetres of snow, it says.
Around the same time, subtropical storm Nicole will make its way toward the U.S. coast, bringing with it "soaking rains, strong winds," and a storm surge through the latter part of the week.
As we move into the weekend, remaining moisture from Nicole is set to combine with the Colorado low over eastern parts of Canada, delivering heavy rain, enhanced snowfall totals and a "roller-coaster" of temperatures on the weekend.
What kind of winter is predicted for 2022 in Canada?
In October, The Weather Network released a prediction for Canada's winter forecast that said that parts of the country would be in for "a quicker start to winter" than normal this year.
In more bad news, a long-range forecast by the Farmers' Almanac called for cold temperatures and intense storms throughout Canada for the season.
Already, multiple provinces have been hit with major snow storms, with tons of snowfall warnings in effect last week for several areas.
