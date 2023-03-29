ontario snow storm

A Snow Storm Is Rolling Through Ontario Right Now & The Photos Look Like Winter Never Ended

Spring's on vacation.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto being hit by the storm. Right: The snow cloud making its way over Toronto.

Toronto being hit by the storm. Right: The snow cloud making its way over Toronto.

Mira Nabulsi | Narcity

The official start of spring has done little to stop winter from invading Ontario's weather forecast again.

Whiteout conditions swept across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Wednesday afternoon, creating less-than-ideal travel conditions for evening commuters.

Photos and videos of Ontario's winter storm, which is not expected to result in significant snow accumulation, began popping up on social media soon after it hit.

In some of the clips, thunder can even be heard as snowfall whips across Toronto's Lakeshore area.

Other videos emphasized the strong wind gusts of 50 to 70 kilometres per hour, which The Weather Network had previously predicted.


According to TWN, the wintry conditions are being caused by "a frontal squall associated with a strong cold front," which is expected to wreak havoc across most of southern and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued several winter weather advisories on Wednesday, warning drivers that travel might be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

"This combination of snow and strong winds may create a period of challenging driving conditions," it warns.

"Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," the warning adds.

Thankfully, local snowfall totals will stay within the 1 to the 2-centimetre range. However, the sudden drop in temperature could still result in slippery roads, sidewalks, and parking lots.

On the bright side, conditions will be calm and sunny on Thursday. However, residents shouldn't get too comfortable, as the week is expected to end with more winter-like weather.

From Your Site Articles
Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...