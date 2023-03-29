A Snow Storm Is Rolling Through Ontario Right Now & The Photos Look Like Winter Never Ended
Spring's on vacation.
The official start of spring has done little to stop winter from invading Ontario's weather forecast again.
Whiteout conditions swept across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Wednesday afternoon, creating less-than-ideal travel conditions for evening commuters.
Photos and videos of Ontario's winter storm, which is not expected to result in significant snow accumulation, began popping up on social media soon after it hit.
\u201cWinter's back with a vengeance \u2744\ufe0f On the 407 past 412, it was basically whiteout conditions. Rain turned to freezing rain turned to wet snow turned to snow as the temp dropped as we drove. #Toronto #ONStorm\u201d— KARLO (@KARLO) 1680119278
In some of the clips, thunder can even be heard as snowfall whips across Toronto's Lakeshore area.
\u201c@weathernetwork #ONStorm Crazy snow, thunder and lightning in the Beaches area of Toronto.\u201d— daveinthebeaches (@daveinthebeaches) 1680119394
Other videos emphasized the strong wind gusts of 50 to 70 kilometres per hour, which The Weather Network had previously predicted.
\u201cWall of snow bursting through #Toronto. #onstorm \u2066@weathernetwork\u2069\u201d— MC\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffc\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udfff\ud83d\udc4d (@MC\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffc\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udfff\ud83d\udc4d) 1680117874
According to TWN, the wintry conditions are being caused by "a frontal squall associated with a strong cold front," which is expected to wreak havoc across most of southern and eastern Ontario.
\u201cLmao mother nature. What is this bullshit snow?!?!?!\n\n#toronto\u201d— Mandie \u2b50 (@Mandie \u2b50) 1680117653
Environment Canada issued several winter weather advisories on Wednesday, warning drivers that travel might be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.
\u201cSpring snow storm \ud83d\ude02 in Toronto #ONStorm\u201d— Canada\u2019s Nature (@Canada\u2019s Nature) 1680120533
"This combination of snow and strong winds may create a period of challenging driving conditions," it warns.
"Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," the warning adds.
\u201cIt's like I'm stuck in Groundhog Day or a Seinfeld episode, only instead of soup he says "No spring for you!"\ud83e\udd7a\n#ONStorm #Toronto #no_spring_for_you #no_spring #spring #snow #ihatewinter #EnoughlsEnough #enoughofwinteralready\u201d— Fey Photeine (@Fey Photeine) 1680119951
Thankfully, local snowfall totals will stay within the 1 to the 2-centimetre range. However, the sudden drop in temperature could still result in slippery roads, sidewalks, and parking lots.
On the bright side, conditions will be calm and sunny on Thursday. However, residents shouldn't get too comfortable, as the week is expected to end with more winter-like weather.