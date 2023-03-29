Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Spring Snowstorm & Whiteout Conditions In The GTA
If you thought the official arrival of Spring in Ontario meant we were done with snow, the latest Ontario weather forecast has some other ideas.
As part of a storm-filled end to the month of March, Toronto, the GTA and much of southern Ontario are set to receive another winter blast on Wednesday.
While it won't bring much in the way of snow accumulation, things could get nasty quite quickly, and whiteout conditions are possible.
"A sharp cold front will move through S #ONwx Wed afternoon, bringing gusty winds and a short burst of heavy showers & flurries with it," wrote Environment Canada in a Tweet. "Expect visibility to be suddenly reduced if driving. Snow accum[ulation]s will be minimal."
\u201cA sharp cold front will move through S #ONwx Wed afternoon, bringing gusty winds and a short burst of heavy showers & flurries with it. See our Sig Weather Outlook for Wed below \ud83d\udc47. Expect visibility to be suddenly reduced if driving. Snow accums will be minimal. #ONstorm\u201d— ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCC Weather Ontario) 1680032899
According to Environment Canada's outlook, up to 4cm of snow accumulation is possible across parts of southern and eastern Ontario, while winds could gust up to between 70 and 80 km/h.
This blast of winter weather is set to arrive as rainfall that will become heavy at times before turning to snow, making its way through the London area at approximately 2:00 p.m., before arriving in the Toronto area right around rush hour.
"With the quick burst of snow, near whiteout conditions are likely during the squall and could greatly impact travel later Wednesday," wrote The Weather Network. "Temperatures will also drop well below freezing behind the front, taking a fast and steady tumble from the almost double-digit highs on Wednesday afternoon."
Toronto's high on Wednesday afternoon is supposed to be eight degrees.
Environment Canada is forecasting calmer and more spring-like conditions on Thursday after Wednesday's brief return to winter before the weekend will bring lots of rain and potentially more flurries to areas across southern Ontario.
You just need to hold on a bit longer for more consistent warmer weather. Right now, Monday's forecast for Toronto features a high of 11 degrees.