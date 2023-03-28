A New Budget Airline Near Toronto Is Launching Flights To Amsterdam & Tickets Start At $169
Time to plan a summer getaway. ✈️
Start packing! A low-cost airline is launching new flights from Ontario to Europe this summer and you can fly for so cheap.
PLAY, an Icelandic airline new to Canada, announced today that it is introducing flights from Hamilton to Amsterdam starting June 22, 2023.
Passengers can fly from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam for as low as $169 and tickets are already available online.
The Amsterdam flights have a stopover in Iceland and operate up to five times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
"We are thrilled to launch our services to Amsterdam and connect more customers to our affordable travel options," Birgir Jónsson, CEO at PLAY said in a press release.
"Amsterdam is one of Europe's biggest hubs and a vital destination for our VIA operations between Canada and Europe. At PLAY, our mission is clear: to provide low-cost flights and offer our customers more value for their money. We aim to give the competition a run for their money with our low prices, providing people in Canada the opportunity to save money on their flights and enjoy more experiences in their destination."
You can choose from several fare options when booking a flight. PLAY Basic is the cheapest way to fly and includes taxes and a personal item. PLAY Value and PLAY Flex are pricer and include things like a checked bag, priority boarding, and seat selection.
Earlier this year, PLAY announced that is is offering flights from Hamilton to 26 European cities including Paris and London beginning June 22. Amsterdam is the newest city to be added to the list.
PLAY Airlines Amsterdam flights
Price: $169 + per ticket
When: Launching June 22, 2023
Address: 9300 Airport Rd. #2206, Mount Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to Amsterdam for cheap this summer with this new low-cost airline.