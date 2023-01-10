A Low-Cost Airline Is Launching Cheap Flights Near Toronto & You Can Fly To Europe For $169
It's new to Canada!
If you've been dreaming of a European getaway then you're in luck, because PLAY airline is launching near Toronto and you can book cheap flights for less than $200.
On January 10, 2023, the low-cost airline announced that it will be offering service in Canada for the very first time, with flights leaving out of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.
You'll be able to fly from Hamilton to 26 European cities including Paris, Stockholm, London, and Dublin. Flight service officially begins on June 22, 2023.
The airline offers "no-frills service," so while you won't have access to "costly features" like magazines and Wi-Fi onboard, you'll be able to budget for some "meaningful experiences" during your travels.
In celebration of its launch in Canada, PLAY is offering cheap tickets starting at $169 to 13 cities in Europe including Berlin and Brussels. You can also fly to Iceland for $129.
The promotion is valid for round-trip bookings departing from Canada and scheduled between August and October 2023. The ticket price includes mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges and you can book until January 31, 2023. Restrictions and baggage fees apply.
"We're proud to expand PLAY service to Canada with service in Hamilton, offering both Canadian and European travellers a new way to reach iconic destinations," Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY, said in a press release.
"With our reliable and affordable flights, travellers can enjoy their destination rather than overspending on the flight to get there."
Another airline plans to launch in the GTA soon as well. Connect Airlines will fly out of Billy Bishop Airport to several destinations in the United States.
PLAY Airline
Price: $169 for tickets to select European destinations
When: Ticket promotion available until January 31, 2023
Address: 9300 Airport Rd. #2206, Mount Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: This low-cost airline is launching in Canada and you can fly from Hamilton to Europe for as low as $169.