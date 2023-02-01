Ultra Low-Cost Canadian Airline Lynx Air Has New Flights For 2023 & Prices Are So Cheap
You can jet off to new sunny destinations. ☀️
Canada's ultra low-cost airline Lynx Air is expanding its service with new routes to the U.S. this year, and there are cheap flights from Canada to sunny destinations available already.
Lynx announced last year that it would be adding new U.S. sun routes to its network, with flights taking off in the early months of 2023.
Lynx Air, which is based in Calgary, is adding Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Los Angeles, California and Las Vegas, Nevada to its network, marking the first U.S. routes for the carrier.
Some of the new service has already started, so if you're thinking about travel plans, there are tons of cheap flights available on the airline's website.
The carrier's inaugural flight to the U.S. launched on Friday, January 27, departing from Toronto Pearson International Airport and arrivied at the Orlando International Airport in Florida.
The network will continue to expand over the coming weeks, with new services to Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles set to begin in February.
The airline will fly from Calgary to Phoenix three times a week starting on February 7, 2023, and from YYC to Los Angeles three times a week starting on February 16.
It will also be flying from Calgary to Las Vegas four times a week starting on February 24.
Lynx Air is offering cheap flights as part of its new routes, and any Canadians looking to escape to warmer climates will want to take advantage.
Right now, those travelling from YYC can book a flight to Phoenix for as low as $100 one-way.
If you're looking to head to sunny L.A. or Las Vegas instead, one-way flights can be booked for as low as $130 right now.
Canada's low cost airlines
Lynx competes with the likes of Flair and Swoop Airlines, two other low-cost carriers that offer cheap flights to sunny destinations in the U.S., as well as to tropical locales in Mexico and the Caribbean, at similar price points.
One of Canada's newer low-cost carriers, Canada Jetlines, also offers cheap flight tickets within Canada and to certain sun destinations.
Recently, another low-cost airline announced that it would be offering service in Canada for the very first time.
Play, a budget carrier that operates flights between Iceland and Europe, announced in January that it would soon be offering inexpensive flights from Canada to Europe, with the first routes set to take off this summer.
