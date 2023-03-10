The 'Dollarama Of Airlines' Lynx Air Is Having A Flash Sale & Flights Are Less Than $40
But only for a limted time! ✈️
If you're planning some summer travel, you'll want to take note of a massive sale currently being offered by Lynx Air.
The low-cost Canadian airline is having a sale on flights across its network, but only for a limited time.
With its "Roam away from home" sale, Lynx Air — which has been called the "Dollarama of airlines" — is offering a promotion on trips across Canada, and even to sunny destinations like Orlando, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
If you're dreaming of warmer days, you can book a trip from Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and more to one of the sunny spots offered by the airline.
Lynx also recently added Montreal to its network, making the total number of North American destinations served by Lynx up to 15, meaning you can even get cheap flights from Montreal to either Calgary or St. John's, with the limited-time sale.
With the discount, you can also find cheap flights from Vancouver to Calgary for as low as $39 one way.
You can also get flights from Toronto to Vancouver for just $48, so if you've been meaning to take a trip to the West Coast, now may be the time!
The promotion is being offered over the weekend, ending on March 12, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. MT, or 1:59 a.m. ET.
While you'll have to sort out your travel plans and book by Sunday, you can use the promotion on travel between March 15 and October 28, 2023, so there's plenty of time to do things like get an air tag for your luggage and renew your passport.
To get the flight deal, use the code "ROAM" on Lynx Air's website. The Lynx Air promo code can be used more than once, so book to your heart's content!
How is Lynx Air so cheap?
As an ultra low-cost carrier, Lynx Air is able to offer such cheap flights because of its business model, which has passengers only pay for what they choose on their trip.
This means that travellers can expect to see no hidden fees and won't have to pay extra for things like priority boarding and seat selection unless they want to.
The company is one of several low-cost airlines in Canada that operates this way, with competitors like Flair Airlines, Swoop, and new Canadian carrier Play Airlines.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.