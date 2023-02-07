This Is The Cheapest Day Of The Week To Fly From Canada & The Best Time To Book Flights
You can save some cash by booking in advance. ✈️
If you're looking for a great deal on travel, it helps to know the best time to book flights.
It turns out that you can easily score cheap flights by booking a certain amount of time before your trip and targeting the cheapest days to fly.
Skyscanner has introduced a new tool that allows travellers to find out how much money they can save by booking a trip in advance.
The travel company's 2023 Savings Generator allows you to plug in your departure city, your month of travel and your destination to find out the best time to book and the cheapest day to travel.
By booking trips in advance and on cheap travel days, you can save hundreds of dollars on flights to vacation-worthy locations in Europe, sun destinations like Mexico and Cuba and more.
What is the best day to book flights in Canada?
According to Skyscanner, Saturday is the cheapest day to fly from Canada, so if you're planning a trip, you'll want to book a weekend flight.
Additionally, the best time for Canadians to book flights is 23 weeks (or just over five months) ahead of their trip.
Doing this allows travellers to save $310 per person, on average, compared to booking at other times.
Those looking for location-specific info can use the savings generator to determine the best time to fly and book their vacation.
For instance, if you're travelling from Toronto to Cancun, Mexico, in June, the best time to book is about five months beforehand, which can help you save around $372 on your trip.
As for what day you'll want to leave, Skyscanner says the cheapest day to travel from Toronto to Cancun is Saturday, getting you savings of $317. Alternatively, the most expensive day (aka the day you'll want to avoid) is Thursday.
Or if you're looking to fly from Canada to Paris, France, and looking to leave on a Sunday, you'll want to book your flight 20 weeks in advance to get the best deal.
Cheap flights from Canada
Low-cost carriers like Swoop and Flair Airlines already offer so many cheap flights from Canada, and travellers can now use this saving hack from Skyscanner to score the cheapest flights on offer.
With these budget airlines, you can find cheap flights from Toronto and Vancouver to sunny destinations like Florida, Arizona, Mexico and more.
Some flights from Swoop even come in at as low as $19 each way.
Sounds like it's time to start planning your vacation!
