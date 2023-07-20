Want Cheap Flights? This New Tool Can Help You Find The Best Deals & Perfect Time To Fly
Booking your dream vacay just got easier. ✈️
Planning a trip? A new tool can help you find the best time to travel if you're looking for things like cheap flights and perfect weather.
On Tuesday, KAYAK launched their new Best Time To Travel tool, an online tool that helps Canadians find the best time to book their vacation for just about any destination.
According to KAYAK, the tool "incorporates predictive travel data — such as place of origin, destination, length of stay and weather indicators — from billions of travel queries to forecast flight and hotel prices."
With the tool, you can input your departure city and destination to get information on the best time to visit (both in terms of weather, busyness and cost) and the optimal time to book.
To start, all you have to do is put in the location you're travelling from and where you want to go. You'll also have to indicate how long you want to go for by choosing either four days, seven days or 14 days from the drop-down menu. However, if these lengths of travel aren't quite right, you can change this later.
KAYAK's Best Time To Travel tool. Katherine Caspersz | Narcity
The tool will then tell you the best month to take your trip, based on the weather in your destination, when to get the best price on airfare and popularity with travellers.
KAYAK will also give you a breakdown of how much you can expect to spend on flights, accommodations, and how crowded your destination will be, and you can compare these factors over different months.
After you've figured out what month to travel, KAYAK can help you nail down the specific dates of your trip. The default is for a four, seven, or 14-day trip, but the tool also allows you to experiment with different lengths of travel and see how it's predicted to affect prices.
The travel tool will also give you an idea of hotel prices and the difference between weekday and weekend stays during your trip.
The third and final step is to find out the best time to book. Based on your destination and dates of travel, KAYAK will give you an exact day to book by to get the best price.
For instance, if you were thinking about travelling to Athens, Greece, this year, for seven days, according to the travel tool, the best month to plan your trip would be November.
KAYAK's Best Time To Travel tool. Katherine Caspersz | Narcity
According to KAYAK, in November, "airfare is lower than what you'd usually see, weather will still be good (expect daily temps around 15°C) and it's likely you won't see a lot of crowds."
Additionally, the tool provides context on times you may want to avoid travelling to the Greek city. "Avoid July if you can’t take the heat - temps during this time average 32°C," it says.
It also shows you how busy Athens tends to be in each month, with July and August showing the most popularity among travellers, while October and November show fewer crowds.
If you were to travel during this month, the tool recommends travelling from Saturday, November 11, to Friday, November 17.
This would give you the cheapest flight, which you can then find on KAYAK.
As for when to book, KAYAK says to secure your travel dates by August 3 for the best deals.
The travel tool has over 280,000 routes to choose from, so all that's left is to start planning your dream vacation. Happy travels!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.