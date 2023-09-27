This Is The Best Time To Book Flights From Canada & It's The Ultimate Travel Hack
Planning a vacation overseas? If you're looking to fly from Canada anytime soon, you'll want to take note of the best time to book your travel to score cheap flights.
Thankfully, Expedia has released a host of travel tips that can help you do just that.
The travel company has released its 2024 Air Travel Hacks Report, detailing money and travel hacks Canadians can use to stay stress-free on their trip, including the best time to book flights, the best time to travel and how to avoid flight cancellations.
When should I book my flights?
If you're wondering when is the best time to book flights for the cheapest airfare, Expedia has a formula that can save you some serious cash.
According to the company, the best day to book flights is Sunday, which offers savings of about 17% on domestic flights and 24% on international flights, on average, compared to bookings made on Fridays.
If you're wondering how many days before your flight you should book, Expedia says that booking in advance offers more savings than booking last minute.
Travellers that booked 25 days before their departure saved 33%, on average, compared to last-minute bookers, the company says. So once you've determined where you want to go, don't procrastinate on booking your trip.
If you're travelling internationally, you'll want to avoid booking your flight too early as prices can still be high. The optimal time to book for availability and savings, Expedia says, is 30-37 days before your flight.
What is the best time to travel?
As for when to embark on your trip, the best time to depart for your journey is a Thursday, when you can save up to 13% on ticket prices.
"Avoid departing on Sundays, which are the priciest days, on average, to start a trip," says Expedia.
Flight delays and cancellations are another potential for headaches while travelling. To reduce the chances of having their flight cancelled, it's recommended that travellers depart before 3 p.m.
"Year-to-date flight status data reveals flights that depart after 3 p.m. have an 18% higher chance, on average, of being cancelled than those that depart earlier in the day," the travel company says.
So as much as you may want to avoid waking up early, catching a morning flight may be to your benefit.
If you're looking for location-specific travel advice, including the best month to visit a destination, earlier this year, KAYAK released its Best Time To Travel tool, an online tool that helps Canadians find the best time to book their vacation for just about any destination.
With the tool, you can input your departure city and destination to get information on the best time to visit (both in terms of weather, busyness and cost) and the optimal time to book.
